WWE’s Lana Flaunts Famous Cleavage, Impossibly Curvy Booty In Sequined ‘Superhero’ Mini Dress

An exhibitionist as well as a talented WWE superstar, Lana — real name Catherine Joy Perry — apparently doesn’t mind strutting her stuff for the camera in any variety of sultry scenarios. Recently taking to popular photo and video sharing platform Instagram, the blonde bombshell rocked the streets of Palm Springs while clad in a sequined mini dress — one which she likened to a superhero costume in her brief caption.

In this post, one comprised of two similar yet slightly different snapshots, Lana can be seen flaunting her curves — and her cleavage — while rocking an elaborate mini dress. The dress itself is made of a clingy fabric, with silver sequins making the star of the squared circle shine at every turn. The ensemble also sports a very unique black shrug — or cape — of sorts, and its sheer black fabric is bedecked with shining spots. The plunging neckline of the mini dress does little to obscure Lana’s feminine assets, and an equally daring slit up the side of the dress reveals the wrestler’s shapely hips and trim waistline.

Lana accessorized her superhero look with a pair of semi-transparent sunglasses, chunky black platform boots, white fingernails, and a nude lip. Her expression in the first image is one of wild, fun-loving abandon — while in the second snapshot, she appears cool, collected, and confident.

In the fairly brief caption afforded to the two sunny snaps, Lana asked her fans to give her a superhero name based on her current look. Replies poured in, with the post quickly attracting nearly 700 comments and a whopping 65,000-plus likes.

“I’m terrible at names but I need those shoes,” one admirer admitted, adding a single heart-eyed emoticon to their post for greater emphasis.

“The Ravishing Ravisher,” a second supporter remarked, perhaps unimaginatively.

“I’d rather have you as a supervillain. They seem to have all the fun,” a third follower opined, making an arguably decent case for their angle.

“Goddess of Fireball,” a fourth fan wrote, capping off their comment with a trio of blazing flame emoji.

Lana has been making headlines most recently, as Mandatory details, for espousing some apparent criticism over WWE’s handling of her creative ideas. In a recent tweet, the professional wrestler seemed to imply that she had proposed several angles to WWE’s creative team — and those angles had been later used to enhance talents other than herself.

No matter what the future holds for Lana and her husband, Rusev, it is sure to be a bright one. Her fans and followers simply cannot get enough of her, and wait with bated breath to see what she might share next.