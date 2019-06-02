Televangelist Kenneth Copeland Says He Needs 3 Private Jets As Commercial Flights Are Filled With Demons

Televangelist Kenneth Copeland took part in a strange interview defending his right to own private jets to avoid flying commercial airlines, saying they are filled with “demons.”

The Daily Mail says that when a reporter caught up with Copeland, he lost his temper when challenged on his purchase of a third private jet to fly around the world to avoid flying with the public.

In a video of the conversation, Copeland, 82, went from cheerful to angry very quickly as he engaged with reporter Lisa Guerrero from Inside Edition, transitioning from kissing her hand to losing his temper. The reporter asked Copeland about the recent purchase of his third private plane, a $3 million Gulfstream V private jet which he bought from producer and actor Tyler Perry.

When Guerrero asked Copeland about how he said on his Believer’s Voice of Victory TV show in 2016 that flying commercial was similar to getting in “a long tube with a bunch of demons,” he lost his composure when she asked if he really thinks people are demons.

“No I did not and don’t you ever say I did!”

Copeland then mentioned the news story when a man was dragged off a plane by air marshals.

“Do you think that’s a good environment for a preacher to be? I wanted to go punch that guy myself. I can’t be doing that when I’m getting ready to preach! I could no longer do what I was called to do when I get on the airlines and besides that I need my clothes when I get there.”

But yeah…atheists are the crazy ones: Kenneth Copeland Says God Told Him to 'Lay Hands' on Private Plane: 'I'll Heal It' https://t.co/388gJMODhg — Richard Marx (@richardmarx) June 1, 2019

Copeland then added that he has more than three planes, but that he primarily uses the Gulfstream and two Citations, while others in his ministry have access to the planes too. The televangelist who is said to be worth $760 million as of 2018 explained that he needs to jet around the world to help the needy.

He admitted that he is a wealthy man, but said that the money doesn’t come from his ministry alone, as he has vast investments.

“My wealth does not come from offering alone. I have a lot of natural gas on my properties. You didn’t know that did you baby? Isn’t that wonderful?” Copeland said.

Copeland then added that the Jewish people understand that it’s not a bad thing to have money and to be wealthy.

Loading...

“Do you think the Jewish people believe you should be broke? They believe in wealth.”

This … is incredible.

American televangelist Kenneth Copeland never foresaw that buying a private jet with money raised by his church would prompt difficult questions.

Reporter does an AMAZING job.

The man actually looks unhinged. pic.twitter.com/JK0zwUdSvO — Jeremy Vine (@theJeremyVine) May 31, 2019

Kenneth Copeland’s wife, fellow televangelist Gloria Copeland, has served as an adviser on Donald Trump’s presidential campaign, but in the last year, she has come under fire for saying that prayer is the best way to fight off the flu, says Politico. Copeland said that belief in Jesus Christ was all of the flu shot that people need.

“Jesus himself is our flu shot. He redeemed us from the curse of the flu,” Gloria Copeland said.