Hailey Baldwin Flashes Flat Tummy In Tiny Crop Top As She Steps Out With Justin Bieber

They are the queen and king of streetwear, and Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber proved that yet again during their latest outing in Los Angeles.

The power couple was spotted cruising the streets of Los Angeles this past weekend in some extremely stylish ensembles, with the model showing off her insane body in a tiny gray crop top. Hailey flaunted her flat tummy in an AYM Bond top, which she paired with light gray baggy pants, as reported by The Daily Mail. But the 22-year-old made sure to add a fashionable touch to her casual outfit by rocking an oversized lime-green blazer, which she teamed up with matching lime-green Dr. Martens boots.

Her attention to detail shone through as she completed the look with silver hoop earrings and a couple of silver necklaces, as well as some cool square-shaped dark shades, while also styling her signature blonde locks into a high, slightly messy ponytail with the help of a white scrunchie. She looked super-cool as she walked towards the gas station with her hands in her pockets, while her beau walked alongside too.

Justin himself also looked comfortable in a baggy black hoodie, which he teamed up with extra-large blue pants and an orange beanie to keep him warm. He also wore white and gray sneakers, and a white t-shirt was seen underneath his hoodie. The two newlyweds also displayed some affection as they were photographed holding hands while strolling around the gas station.

Justin Bieber sports distressed denim while wife Hailey Baldwin displays her stellar figure in LA https://t.co/BzbshoGDei pic.twitter.com/eQrD8Qddke — Entertaining WE (@hindustanAbi) May 25, 2019

While they confirmed earlier this year that they had indeed tied the knot in a small, official ceremony at a New York City courthouse back in September 2018, they are still to reveal their plans to throw a big party for their friends and family as well. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, it seems like the young couple is only going to put together an official bash when they “feel they are ready.” Justin has apparently been spending the past few months focusing on his mental wellness and his marriage, and his wife has always been by his side to support him as much as she can.

Loading...

“Hailey keeps supporting him. They will still have a wedding when they feel they are ready. The most important thing for them is that Justin is mentally healthy,” a source told People magazine.

“It seems his treatment has helped him a lot. It has changed the way he thinks. He is much more focused on taking one day at a time. It’s when he starts thinking too far ahead that he gets stressed out and feels pressure,” the insider added.