Watch Bangladesh Vs. South Africa Cricket Live Stream: 2019 Cricket World Cup Match 5, Start Time, Preview

The Bangladesh Tigers will battle not just South Africa but the sky-high expectations of their own country as they open their 2019 Cricket World Cup campaign.

The Bangladesh Tigers open their 2019 Cricket World Cup tournament with expectations sky-high among their countrymen. This comes after the team qualified for the knockout stage for the first time in the 2015 World Cup, scored big ODI series wins over India, Pakistan, and South Africa, and advanced to the final of the Asia Cup in both 2016 and 2018. After their run of the last four years, fans in their home country now expect at least a final four World Cup appearance by the Tigers, according to the Dhaka Tribune.

As for South Africa, widely considered “the best team never to have won a cricket World Cup,” according to Sportskeeda, the 2015 semifinalists need to bounce back from a 104-run drubbing by host England in the 2019 Cup opener, when they face Bangladesh in the fifth one-day international match of the competition, which will live stream from London.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Bangladesh vs. South Africa 2019 Cricket World Cup fifth ODI match, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. The first ball is scheduled to be bowled at 10:30 a.m. British Summer Time on Sunday, June 2, at the 25,500-capacity Kia Oval, in Kennington, London, England.

The match will also kick off at 3:30 p.m. Bangladesh Standard Time and 3 p.m. India Standard Time. Fans in South Africa can log in to the live stream starting at 11:30 a.m. on Sunday.

In the United States, cricket fans will need to set their alarm clocks to catch the fifth World Cup match — the opener for Bangladesh but second for South Africa — with a start time of 5:30 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time on Sunday, 2:30 a.m. Pacific.

South Africa, which has a star-crossed World Cup history, to say the least, have already been struck by bad luck in this edition of cricket’s biggest event. Veteran opener Hashim Amla suffered a concussion when he was hit on the helmet by a Jofra Archer bouncer in the England match, according to The Cricketer magazine. His status for Sunday’s Bangladesh showdown remained uncertain on Sunday.

The match is expected to reveal a sharp contrast in styles between the two teams, according to a CricBuzz analysis. The Proteas are expected to field their aggressive fast bowlers, looking for quick wickets on the Oval pitch, but Bangladesh is likely to rely on ball control and deception to restrict the South African batsmen.

Here are the expected teams for Sunday’s Bangladesh vs, South Africa Cricket World Cup match.

Bangladesh: 1 Tamim Iqbal/Liton Das, 2 Soumya Sarkar, 3 Shakib Al Hasan, 4 Mushfiqur Rahim (wicketkeeper), 5 Mohammad Mithun, 6 Mahmudullah, 7 Sabbir Rahman, 8 Mehidy Hasan, 9 Mashrafe Mortaza (captain), 10 Mustafizur Rahman, 11 Rubel Hossain/Mohammad Saifuddin.

South Africa: 1 Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), 2 Aiden Markram, 3 Faf du Plessis (captain), 4 Rassie van der Dussen, 5 David Miller, 6 JP Duminy, 7 Andile Phehlukwayo, 8 Dwaine Pretorius, 9 Kagiso Rabada, 10 Lungi Ngidi, 11 Imran Tahir.

Yui Mok / Getty Images

In the United Kingdom, Sky Go will carry the live stream of Bangladesh vs. South Africa. In Bangladesh, Gazi TV has the game, while in South Africa, SuperSport has the game. For fans inside India, HotStar has the live streaming rights to all Cricket World Cup warm-up matches.

In Australia, Foxtel Sport has the live stream of the World Cup Match 5. Fans in the United States can watch a live stream of the Bangladesh vs. South Africa 2019 World Cup Match 5 by signing up for a one-week free trial of the Sling TV international sports package. The package includes Willow TV, which will carry live streaming video of the Sunday Cricket World Cup match.