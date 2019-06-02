Kim Kardashian Flaunts Curves In Tight Shorts As She Heads To Kylie Skin Headquarters

Kim Kardashian drastically changed her appearance lately, and she was ready to show off her new hairstyle last Friday when she braved the paparazzi on her way to a meeting.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star headed over to her sister Kylie Jenner’s Kylie Skin offices, but even her casual outfit had a glamorous twist. She turned heads as she stepped out of her white Range Rover in a pair of tight gray bike shorts, flaunting her curves and super-toned legs, as well as an oversized Kanye West sweater that featured the words “Lucky Me! I See Ghosts” — in reference to the name of his Kids See Ghosts duo with Kid Cudi — and a big yellow smiley face.

But her ensemble wasn’t the only thing that attracted attention — Kim also rocked a short bob, wearing her dark raven locks in a super sleek over-the-shoulder style with a mid-part, a look that she has displayed in the past and which suits her gorgeous facial features. As reported by The Daily Mail, the mother-of-four completed her sporty ensemble with a pair of white Yeezy sneakers, and she added an extra touch of glamour by rocking a massive diamond-encrusted golden chain wrapped tightly around her neck.

She also sported a full face of makeup but decided to go for more nude-like tones, including a nude lipstick shade on her full lips, paired with a slightly darker lip liner, as well as some dark eyeliner. Kim looked rather serious as she stared at her phone while exiting the car, but her mood fully changed when she walked into Kylie Skin HQ and playfully stole her younger sibling’s phone to chime in on the online debate about the 21-year-old’s controversial face-washing video.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kylie’s fans blasted her when she shared a quick video showing how to use her new face wash, which they claimed was heavily edited. So Kim decided to poke fun at her sister by going on her Instagram Stories and asking her followers what results they wanted her to achieve in a “10 second video.”

“Kylie Skin is the fountain of YOUTH, people. All you need is three seconds, I didn’t even need a full 10 seconds,” the aspiring lawyer said while using the new baby filter. Her younger sister could be heard calling her “a**hole” as she continued her teasing.

morning and night ???? pic.twitter.com/y5jibIxnfM — Kylie Skin (@kylieskin) May 29, 2019

At one point, Kim even pointed out there were makeup stains on the towel Kylie used to clean her face after demonstrating how to use the face wash, which her fans had already mocked. However, it seems like they were just teasing each other — Kim has previously said in her Instagram Stories that she is “obsessed” with the Kylie Skin products — and all is good in the Kardashian-Jenner household.