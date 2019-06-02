Becca Kufrin Appears To Poke Fun At Ex-Boyfriend Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s Birth Announcement

Becca Kufrin had an odd response to the birth of Arie Luyendyk's daughter.

In the history of Bachelor and Bachelorette breakups, Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s split from then-fiance Becca Kufrin remains arguably one of the most painful to watch. At the end of Luyendyk’s season of the reality series, he was left with two gorgeous women to choose from, Becca Kufrin and Lauren Burnham. He initially opted to send Burnham home, despite still having feelings for her, because he felt that Kufrin would be the safer overall choice due to her being more vocal in regards to her feelings towards him.

After he had already proposed to Kufrin, he realized that he’d made a mistake and began having regrets. In a brutal televised exchange, he broke up with Kufrin in order to pursue a relationship with Burnham. While the decision made him one of the most hated stars the show had ever had, everything ended happily ever after for him.

Burnham and Luyendyk were able to work through their differences and ended up getting married. On May 29, they welcomed a little girl together. The couple both shared adorable photos of their new bundle of joy on social media. They also announced her name, Alessi Ren Luyendyk, according to The Daily Mail.

Burnham shared a picture of Aleesi shortly after birth, her caption full of joy and love over the new addition to her family.

“Alessi Ren Luyendyk. Born May 29, 2019 @ 2:09pm. 6lbs, 13 oz. 20 inches long. She is sweet, calm and @ariejr and I could not be more in love with her,” she wrote.

"I think my heart just grew two sizes," #TheBachelor's @ariejr captioned new photos with his baby girl. https://t.co/XS0rUj3Vlf — Us Weekly (@usweekly) June 1, 2019

Many former Bachelor personalities and fans alike were quick to congratulate them on the good news. However, Kufrin appeared to have a different response.

Kufrin is now happily in a relationship with Garrett Yrigoyen, whom she met after receiving her own starring role on the show The Bachelorette. She has clearly moved on from the heartbreak she experienced because of Luyendyk. Nevertheless, she did receive some criticism after appearing to shade her ex on social media.

On her Instagram story, Kufrin shared a video of a tray of freshly baked chocolate chip cookies that she’d just pulled out of the oven. Many felt that her caption seemed to be poking fun at Burnham’s birth announcement.

“On May 31st at 6:08 pm, 9 beautiful, dark chocolate chip cookies were born into this world. After 12 minutes of intense waiting, mom and cookies are doing all right,” she wrote.

After receiving some negative reactions, she was forced to stand up for herself in a follow up post.

“People need to stop freaking out about my d*** cookie post,” she said.