Yanet Garcia Leaves Almost Nothing To The Imagination By Displaying Her Bare Derriere In New Snap

Yanet Garcia exactly knows how to keep her fans thoroughly engaged and involved in her social media life. For that purpose, she makes sure to post several skin-baring and racy snaps on her Instagram page to stay in the limelight and in the hearts and minds of her followers.

Sunday morning was no exception, as the 28-year-old model took to her page and posted a highly NSFW picture which made her fans go wild with excitement.

In the snap, the stunner could be seen wearing a skimpy, thong-style bodysuit which left almost nothing to the imagination of the viewers. And as Yanet deliberately struck a side pose, she put her pert derriere on full display to titillate her 10.4 million followers.

She wore a cap which almost hid her eyes, let her brunette tresses down, and looked straight into the camera while standing next to a door. She held something in her hands, but she censored it with a monkey sticker, leaving many of her fans curious. She didn’t even write anything in the caption to let her fans guess as to what she was holding.

Within seven minutes of having been posted, and as of this writing, Yanet’s raunchy snap racked up more than 35,000 likes and 460 comments, which shows the success of the picture, as well as how much her fans are eager to see her sexy snaps.

Commenting on the post, one of her fans wrote that he forgot to blink his eyelids when he saw the picture, while another one said that he choked on his drink as soon as he logged in to his Instagram account and saw Yanet’s picture on his news feed.

Another fan said that Yanet is sexiest woman alive and he would like to take her out on a date. Her fans are not alone in believing that Yanet is very hot, but she is famous for her sexiness the world over. As noted by The Daily Star, Yanet was dubbed the “world’s hottest weather girl,” and by posting her sexy snaps on her Instagram all the time, she continues to live up to that reputation.

As The Inquisitr earlier noted, after taking news channels and social media by storm, Yanet has joined the film industry. She even uploaded a trailer of her upcoming movie on her Instagram feed where she could be seen flaunting every bit of her world-famous figure for the camera.

Considering that she has had a lot of success as a news presenter as well as a model, fans hope Yanet will also take the silver screen by storm. As to whether she will be successful or not, only time will tell.