‘Mexican Kim Kardashian’ Jimena Sanchez Wears A Tighter-Than-Skin Bottom And Flaunts Her Famous Booty

Mexican sports journalist and Instagram model Jimena Sanchez, who is famous on social media for her voluptuous figure and resemblance with American star Kim Kardashian, recently took to her page and posted a picture which titillated her fans.

In the pic, the 34-year-old model could be seen wearing a blue sweatshirt which she paired with very tight pink bottoms that accentuated her famous booty. The model deliberately turned her back towards the camera so as to put her assets on full display — a move which sent temperatures instantly soaring.

In terms of her aesthetics, Jimena let her raven-colored tresses down and opted for an almost makeup-free look to keep it simple yet sexy. The picture was captured in a garden which gave a very refreshing aura to the picture. In the caption, the model informed her fans that the pic was taken in her home.

Within a few minutes of having been posted, Jimena’s snap garnered more than 43,000 likes and 548 comments which shows the model’s growing popularity on Instagram.

Commenting on the snap, one of her fans wrote that he has never seen a more gorgeous booty before, while another got a bit more flirtatious and said that he would do anything to grab Jimena’s booty.

Prior to posting the said snap, Jimena treated her fans to yet another sultry pic wherein she could be seen donning a lemon-yellow crop top which she teamed with a very skimpy thong. The model posed for the camera while standing on a beach. She also posted a video wherein she could be seen walking on the beach while wearing the barely-there bikini bottom — a move that put her enviable hourglass figure on full display.

In terms of her beauty looks, she wore minimal makeup and let her tresses down to pull off a very seductive and sexy look.

The post racked up more than 270,000 likes and almost 3,000 comments wherein fans drooled over the model’s sexy figure and showered her with complimentary comments, calling her “sexy goddess,” “too hot to handle,” “the most amazing a** in the world,” and “totally wife material.”

Loading...

Per the geotag, the snap was captured in Venice, California, while she informed her fans that her ensemble was from Levis, Mexico.

Per an article by TheDaily Mail, when Jimena was asked how she feels when people constantly compare her with Kim Kardashian, the model expressed her displeasure and said that she is a very different personality and the two stars have nothing in common.