Justin Timberlake Defends Jessica Biel’s On Instagram

On Friday, Jessica Biel took to Instagram to share a short video clip of herself reading a tweet of someone tagging and insulting her on Twitter.

“My Asian orthodontist says Jessica Biel has horse teeth,” the 37-year-old actress read with a sad expression before mimicking the sound a horse makes.

The actress thanked Jimmy Kimmel and “the internet” for keeping her humble in the caption of the video clip.

In just 48 hours, the video has been viewed over 1.2 million times with just shy of 1,500 of her followers taking to the comments.

One comment that quickly catches viewers’ eyes is none other than Biel’s husband. Justin Timberlake, whom she has been married to since 2012.

“Point out this orthodontist. I’d like to pay them a visit,” Timberlake penned in the comment as he came to his wife’s defense. The singer’s comment, which was added to the video shortly after it was posted on Jessica’s profile, has accumulated over 16,000 likes and nearly 200 comments.

Actress Anna Kendrick also showed Biel some support by posting a horse emoticon in the comments of the video clip.

As her 7.6 million followers know, the actress isn’t especially active on social media. In fact, her previous post on Instagram was from two weeks ago. The post featured a captivating video of Biel flaunting her toned frame as she worked out in an all-white tight ensemble.

The clip showcased Biel as she completed numerous slow one-legged kneeing exercises. She held two small hand weights and balanced on one leg as she slowly kneeled to her trainers count against the resistance of her own body weight.

“Never has anyone In the history of the world counted slower than my trainer,” Jessica jested in the caption of the work-out clip.

The post was a soft plug for her personal trainer, Ben Bruno. who pushes the actress to the peak of physical perfection.

Bruno’s services are sought after by numerous celebrities who look to him to whip them into shape. A scroll through Ben’s Instagram wall showcases numerous clients demonstrating various high intensity exercises.

One more recent post features a short clip of television personality, Chelsea Handler. This post showed Handler doing some high-difficulty split level squats as she held a weighted cow-bell in front of her. The post’s caption joked that he made her do an extra ten seconds on her last rep because she “vandalized” his chalk board.

While intense, Ben’s workouts seem to be paying off for Jessica as she manages to maintain her spectacularly trim physique. The mother-of-one was recently photographed showing off her super toned abs in a plain grey crop top, according to The Daily Mail.

The photos featured the Seventh Heaven actress pairing the flattering top with a fun polka dot jacket and high waisted jeans with an extra-long belt for a fun and flirty casual look.