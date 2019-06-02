Elizabeth Gillies Puts On Busty Display In Golden Gown With Plunging Neckline

Dynasty actress Elizabeth Gillies sent her 7.8 million Instagram followers into a frenzy when she took to her account two days ago to share a sizzling snapshot of her rocking a golden gown that hugged her in all the right places. The gown featured a plunging, wide-set neckline that stopped just above the navel, allowing the brunette bombshell to flaunt a generous amount of cleavage. Somehow the stunning actress managed to gush a classy feel.

The 25-year-old actress looked absolutely fierce as she intently gazed off into the distance with her hands folded on a table in front of her. She sported a vibrant ruby red lipstick that paired well with her pale creamy complexion, dark tresses, and pink manicure. The actress’ hair oozed style as small bouncy curls framed her face and rolled down her body.

The actress jested that the sexy snap was technically a throwback photo in honor of throwback Thursday but didn’t look that different from how she looked daily. According to Elizabeth, she always looked this fierce just before she puts her head on the pillow and goes to sleep.

With such a massive social media following, it didn’t take long for her fans to flood the photo with just shy of 600,000 likes and nearly 1,500 comments. The overwhelming majority admitted to having a hard time leaving a very thoughtful comment as they were blinded by her beauty.

“Elizabeth Gillies doesn’t know how to play fair,” one fan penned in the comments.

Some used complements such as “beautiful queen” and “goddess” to describe Elizabeth.

A former Nickelodeon child-star, Gillies now occupies a much more mature role as Fallon on the super popular Dynasty reboot. The show is set to launch Season 3 this fall. After the super intense finale wrapped up Season 2, it’s easy to see what keeps people coming back for more.

According to Business Times, the show does not have a concrete air date for the third season but it will occupy a different time slot as it is slated to move forward an hour to 9 p.m. on Fridays. The show previously had a home in the 8 p.m. slot but will now follow behind the Charmed reboot that is moving into the slot.

The publication also reports that these Season 3 schedule changes likely imply that other changes are to come as well. The show is known to be trading out some creative positions and potentially even doing some re-casting. It has been officially announced that Josh Reims will replace Sally Patrick as showrunner. Beyond that, fans will have to wait until the fall to see what other surprises are in store.