Carrie Underwood’s Husband Reacts To Her Post-Baby Bikini Body

Carrie Underwood may have welcomed her second child earlier this year, but that hasn’t stopped her from slipping back into her bikini and flaunting her post-baby body.

According to Life & Style Magazine, Carrie Underwood took to her Instagram account to share a sexy bikini selfie, where she rocks a white-and-black stripped bathing suit and holds a sunhat in her hand.

Carrie’s flat tummy and super toned abs are on full display in the photo as she smiles for the camera. Underwood also flaunts her curvy backside in a second photo where she’s seen sporting the same bikini while looking out over a balcony.

Her fans couldn’t believe that the singer had given birth to her second child only a few short months ago in January, and it seems that her husband, Mike Fisher, agreed with the sentiment.

Fisher, a former NHL player, left multiple heart-eyed emojis in the comment section of his wife’s sexy bikini snapshot, seemingly showing his appreciation for her epic beach body and all of the hard work she’s put into getting back into shape following the birth of their second son, Jacob.

Of course, Mike doesn’t just admire his wife’s post-baby body, he’s helping her build it. The couple reportedly work out together, even when they’re on the road while she’s touring.

“I get super excited when we go on tour because I feel like that’s my most consistent workouts. My life is so crazy — but when I’m at home, it’s crazy with groceries and cleaning the house and I have to take this dog to the vet and go pick up my kid from here and do this. The road is kind of different in that I don’t have a house to clean, I don’t have as much laundry to do,” Carrie Underwood recently revealed to E! News.

Underwood added that working out is important to her and her career, revealing that she would never be able to get on that stage and perform the way she does if she wasn’t in shape.

Just last week, the country music superstar shared a photo of herself and Mike Fisher working out together in their “mobile gym” while Carrie’s on the road for her “Cry Pretty Tour.”

Fans can see more of Carrie Underwood’s world, including her busy life with husband Mike Fisher and sons Isaiah and Jacob, by following the singer on her social media accounts.