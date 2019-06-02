Sara Sampaio Rocks A Sports Bra & Thong On Instagram

Sara Sampaio has been keeping up a steady stream of Instagram updates for her fans, both as posts and Stories. And right now, she has a Story that’s sure to catch people’s attention. At first glance, it’s hard to know what’s going on, but the photo showed Sara in the reflection of a very large mirror. The mirror is so large that it looked taller than the doorway. It had an ornate silver frame, and Sampaio had to stand on a white chair to take a proper photo of her new decor. The Victoria’s Secret model wore a casual ensemble for the shot, including a white sports bra and a black thong. She stood on one of the four white chairs that were pulled up to a table, with a black wall and floating bookshelf visible behind her.

In addition to the Story, Sara also shared a selfie three days ago that received more than 292,000 likes. And it’s no wonder that her fans went wild for the photo, as she looked amazing in her makeup. It consisted of very dark eyeliner, along with mascara and purple eyeshadow. Her lips were a light pink, as she wore her hair down with large curls at the bottom. Sara wore a simple black sweater for the shot.

Since then, she’s shared a video of herself dancing in a sultry black plunge dress. It had long sleeves and a very low cut, leaving her cleavage exposed. The dress also glittered in the light and had two ruffle cuffs. Sampaio wore sparkly earrings that also added pizzaz to her outfit.

And for fans that are wondering how Sara manages to look amazing all the time, look no further than her interview with Glamour.

“I take really good care of my hair, it’s like my baby. I hate going to bed with my hair dirty so I always wash it at night. I’m all about hair hydration so I use the Moroccanoil Hydrating Shampoo and Conditioner and then twice a week I’ll use the mask to deeply replenish the moisture.”

“At Cannes this year, I went to a Fashion For Relief event and had these super glamorous, Hollywood waves in my hair and then this statement red lip. I loved that look, it was just so beautiful,” she added, describing how she loves to go glam.

Of course, Sara looks great whenever she opts for a very glamorous look, as evidenced in her newest post.