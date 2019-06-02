Blac Chyna Flaunts Bare Booty In Sexy Instagram Post

Blac Chyna is enjoying the sun and pool time, and shared photos with her Instagram fans. There were three in particular that featured her wearing the same swimsuit, which was a one-piece with a plunge neckline and thong-cut bottoms. And she wasn’t shy about sharing photos of herself in the ensemble, either, as she started it off with a bang. The first photo was of her bare derrière, as she sat at the edge of the pool and arched her back for dramatic effect. Her many tattoos were visible in the photo, and it received over 92,000 likes.

The second photo of the Instagram series was of Blac Chyna’s face, as she posed from inside the pool. She propped herself up on the side, laying her head on her arms. Her hair was down in tight curls, and she offered a serious look.

The final picture showed off her swimsuit from the front, as she was spotted lounging on the edge of the pool. She placed her left hand on her head, and propped herself up with her right. Meanwhile, she laid on her side, flaunting her cleavage. Her face was hard to see thanks to the lighting, but it looked like she had her eyes closed for the shot.

Blac Chyna also shared a series of three more Instagram photos today of a different outfit. This time, she was spotted in workout gear, consisting of a black bra and matching leggings and jacket. It was black with flora and fauna designs, as she accessorized with oversized black sunglasses. Her shoes appeared to be Louis Vuitton sneakers, and she also wore a necklace.

In other news, Blac Chyna opened up to Entertainment Tonight about her relationship with Rob Kardashian, as she noted that he was doing better than ever before.

“He’s in a good place right now. He’s happy, he’s getting healthier, and he’s just really settled into his role as a parent. That’s his priority and that’s what’s really giving him purpose right now,” she said.

She also described how things went for them at the beginning of their relationship.

“It was like a connection right then and there. I had him move out from Khloe’s house, move into my house, and it was very early on. He had moved in with me, and from there, we started losing the weight, he cut his hair,” she added.