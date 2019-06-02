‘Filibustered And Unfiltered’: Theater Volunteers Stage 24-Hour Dramatic Reading Of Mueller Report

This weekend in Queens, New York, the Mueller Report will be read in its entirety by local theater groups, Business Insider reports. The report, which details the findings of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election, is 448 pages long and will take about 24 hours for the performers to get through.

Mueller resigned publicly this week after closing the investigation and indicating that he had no testimony to add other than the content in the lengthy report.

The live reading will take place in an event titled “Filibustered and Unfiltered: America Reads the Mueller Report.” It will take place at the Arc in Long Island City, New York. The performance began Saturday at 8 p.m. with volunteers reading aloud from the report, with music interspersed during the many redacted portions of the report.

The reading was organized by a number of local theater groups, including DMNDR, New Neighborhood, and Slightly Altered States. Organizers say that the purpose of the unusual event is to make the report more accessible to the American public.

“The American people paid for the Mueller Report and not a lot of people have read it,” said Steven Padla, a member of New Neighborhood who is involved in the production.

“We want it to be heard by as many people as possible.”

The Mueller Report will be read in its entirety over 24 hours in New York this weekend in an event organized by local theater groups

https://t.co/o43Si3NrIq — Red T Raccoon (@RedTRaccoon) June 1, 2019

Participating in the reading are about 120 individuals, most of whom come from the nearby theater world. Tickets were $10 each, though buyers could opt to contribute more if desired. Attendees could stay for any portion or remain on site for the full 24 hours.

When asked by BusinessInsider what organizers expected in terms of attendance, Padla on Saturday morning, was not sure.

“We could be reading to no one at 3 in the morning,” he said. He did, however, indicate that early ticket sales seemed to indicate strong interest, saying that the sales have so far been “super encouraging.” The venue is capable of holding up to 1,000 audience members at a given time, with attendees expected to trickle in and out during the lengthy performance.

The event happens to take place just days after Mueller issued a rare public statement on the investigation, but the timing only coincidentally aligned with this week’s substantial uptick in public interest in the report. The performance had actually been under development for more than a month. The original, redacted release of the report was released on April 18 and it has since been made available to the public in a number of print and digital formats.