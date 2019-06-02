Delaware Woman Shares Graphic Photos Of Herself Following Being Attacked At A Dominican Republic Resort

After surviving unimaginable torment, Tammy Lawrence-Daley is using her story to encourage women to take caution while traveling abroad.

When people choose to go on a cruise overseas for vacation, they are expecting a carefree trip full of relaxation. For many, this is their opportunity to take a break from reality, cut loose, and enjoy themselves. However, many people often get so caught up in the paradise lifestyle that they neglect to take some of the safety precautions they ordinarily would at home. Tammy Lawrence-Daley, a mother from Delaware, once let her guard down while on a vacation with her husband and their friends in the Dominican Republic. As a result, she found herself a victim of a brutal attack that nearly claimed her life. Now, she is speaking out about safety while traveling overseas in hope of protecting other women from enduring similar horrors, according to Today.

Lawrence-Daley and her husband and their friends were staying at the Majestic Elegance Punta Cana resort, a top rated resort that is located on the island of the Dominican Republic. The group was having the time of their lives, enjoying the beautiful scenery and taking in the paradise lifestyle. One night, she found herself craving a snack and decided to take a quick trip out alone to grab something to eat. It was at that point when she was grabbed by an unidentified man, hauled away into a maintenance room, and tortured for hours. She was beaten, choked, and left for dead.

Woman recounts brutal attack at Caribbean resort

Delaware woman, Tammy Lawrence-Daley, says she was brutally attacked while vacationing at a resort in the Dominican Republic and left for dead. Rough Cut (no reporter narration).https://t.co/FXnnSHzAf2 https://t.co/FjlNv8aJJB — News9 (@News_____9) June 1, 2019

While her captor did not expect her to survive the attack, Lawrence-Daley fought for her life. She was found and rescued the next morning, her face nearly unrecognizable because of the extremely severe facial damage she received during the attack. While she was able to mostly recover from her injuries, her attacker was never found. In order to spread awareness about the importance of safety while traveling in unfamiliar nations, she decided to publicly share pictures of her brutally beaten face that were taken shortly after her rescue. The images are incredibly disturbing and nearly impossible to forget. However, they really drive home Lawrence-Daley’s message of taking extra precaution by not walking alone in foreign nations.

In a Facebook caption, Lawrence-Daley explained her motives for posting the graphic images.