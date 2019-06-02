Emily Ratajkowski Goes Braless Under Tiny Crop Top On Instagram

Emily Ratajkowski shared several Instagram Stories today, including a couple that showed her rocking a sophisticated outfit for the 12th annual Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic. She went braless under a crop top that was arguably too small, as a video of her revealed that she was without an undergarment. She sat upright and gave sultry looks, as a hint of her chest was visible from underneath the shirt. In addition, she wore a tan hip-hugging, long skirt. The outfit was pulled together by a white belt with pearl accents on the buckle. She wore her hair down, and looked effortlessly chic.

In addition, Emrata has been very busy promoting her Inamorata Body line lately. But it’s not all just serious work on social media, as she also took the time to share a sweet family photo. It showed Emily posing alongside her husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, as she cradled their new puppy in her arms. Emily wore a skintight nude-toned dress with vertical stripes, along with a funky pair of red earrings. Sebastian, on the other hand, wore a blue polo shirt with colorful horizontal stripes. There were two photos in the set, with the couple looking absolutely happy. Fans loved the pictures, liking them over 600,000 times.

It’s not unusual for the couples’ selfies to get that many likes. In an update from mid-May, which showed the two of them puckering their lips and the dog spotted in the middle, between the couple, the post received over 660,500 likes on Instagram.

For Emily, getting attention online is nothing new. But she’s far more than “just a model,” as she often discusses important issues that women have to deal with. In particular, she discussed narcissism and selfies, reported The Office Magazine.

Loading...

“To me, selfies are like, this weird little self-portrait where you’re gazing at yourself, which I think is really empowering. Obviously, I don’t think every selfie I post is a work of art, or some kind of political statement, but if you want me to get into it I will, because I do think there is something positive there. I mean, I get why everyone is like, ‘Oh this generation is full of narcissists,’ but listen, narcissism exists at every age and in every decade.”

For Emily’s 22.9 million followers, selfies are always welcome. Her latest Instagram selfie was posted on May 20, and it was all about her makeup.