Miley Cyrus Flaunts Incredible Abs In Barely-There Crop Top

Miley Cyrus is continuing to promote her brand new album and is serving up some sexy looks in the process.

On Saturday, Miley Cyrus took to her Instagram account to share a brand new photo of herself getting sassy and sexy. Miley is seen sporting an all-white ensemble as she puts her middle fingers up in the air.

Cyrus dons a pair of high-waisted, white skinny jeans and matching white pointed-toe boots. Miley added a barely-there crop top to complete her look, which flaunted her incredibly toned abs and flat tummy.

The singer sported a black belt with a large buckle on it and wore multiple bracelets on her wrists. She also donned rings on most of her fingers and sported black polish on her fingernails.

Miley also accessorizes with a pair of oversized sunglasses and a layered necklace look.

Cyrus’ long, blonde hair is styled in loose waves that fall over her shoulders and down her back. Miley gives a grin as she flips the bird to the camera.

A green plant is seen in front of the singer, while a white couch with a pink pillow can be seen in the background of the photograph. She also stands on a black and pink rug.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Miley Cyrus has been very busy lately. In addition to releasing her new album, she also starred in an episode of Netflix’s Black Mirror and is adjusting to life as a married woman.

Miley and her longtime love, Liam Hemsworth, tied the knot back in December at the couple’s Tennessee home. They’re said to be doing amazing since walking down the aisle.

“Miley and Liam know that they are young and they’re just happy living their life right now and not worrying about kids at this time. They consider their dogs to be their kids right now,” a source said.

Meanwhile, even though Hemsworth recently revealed he wanted to have a ton of kids with Cyrus, he claims that timing simply isn’t right at the moment.

“Miley is not pregnant currently but does want to have a family with Liam. Miley and Liam say they felt married before their actual ceremony. Miley is so happy with her life right now. She’s finishing up recording her next album and she and Liam couldn’t be happier,” the insider stated.

Fans can see more of Miley Cyrus by following the singer on Instagram.