Former Miss Universe Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters Flaunts Toned Bod On Instagram

Former Miss Universe Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters has a strong Instagram presence, with over 1.4 million fans. And in her newest post, she showed off her toned bod while wearing workout gear. It consisted of a matching set, including a gray sports bra and gray leggings. The leggings were skin tight, and featured pink and white stripes, mid-thigh. She completed the look with a pair of pink sneakers, and also sported a black jacket.

Demi-Leigh was spotted playing with her ponytail in the shot, as she looked down and smiled while standing on cement stairs outside. It was geotagged in Manhattan, and the post has been liked over 45,000 times.

In addition, she shared a black and white portrait of herself three days ago that got tons of attention. Nel-Peters was seen standing in a doorway, wearing a simple outfit of a white V-neck T-shirt and jeans. She appeared to be wearing minimal makeup, if any. Her hair was worn down casually, and she posed with her arms above her. Demi-Leigh smiled slightly, and a mirror and table could be seen behind her. Fans liked the update over 41,000 times.

She also shared a throwback photo five days ago. In the Instagram captions, Demi-Leigh noted that the photo was taken when she arrived for the Miss Universe competition. Her hair looked just about perfect, as she wore it down in a heavy right part with large curls. She kept things simple with her outfit, as she rocked a black, long-sleeved top with a high neckline.

In other news, the former Miss Universe took the time to share her advice for this year’s contestants, reported TV Insider.

“Hearing my country’s name being called out was such a once in a lifetime moment. It’s a moment I’ll never experience again. I remember being so proud to be able to represent my country and being so grateful that they trusted me to represent them.”

“You get so focused on doing well and doing everything perfect that you forget to just be present and take it all in. I also wish I took more pictures!” she noted, describing some of the advice she had for new contestants.

“I can’t wait to see who she’s going to be. I’m very excited for another girl to be a part of this sisterhood,” said Nel-Peters.