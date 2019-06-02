Texan Stunner Kara Del Toro Sizzles In A Transparent Lingerie Set And Flaunts Incredible Curves On Instagram

American model Kara Del Toro is no stranger to flaunting her curvaceous body on Instagram. From posing in see-through lingerie to showing off her body in barely-there bikinis to going au naturel, Kara has proved time and again that she is an expert when it comes to teasing her fans and leaving them asking for more.

Taking to her page on Saturday, June 2, Kara posted a raunchy video wherein she was featured donning a see-through lingerie set that left little to the imagination of the viewers. And as Kara struck different seductive poses to provide intimate details of her beautiful body, it not only sent a wave of excitement through her legions of ardent admirers but also stopped non-followers in their tracks.

In terms of her aesthetics, the 27-year-old stunner opted for a full face of makeup while she let her wavy tresses cascade over her breasts, thus drawing more attention to her famous curves.

Within a matter of five hours, the risque video racked up more than 51,000 views and close to 400 comments wherein fans could be seen posting their opinions about the model’s sexy body in explicit terms.

“Please, stop being so gorgeous,” one of her fans commented on the video. “I can’t even believe that you are real. Simply stunning,” wrote another.

Another admirer added that he is mesmerized by the way Kara is moving and showing off her curves, while another fan revealed that he has run out of words to describe the model’s beauty.

Before posting the said video, Kara wowed everyone with a bikini picture wherein she could be seen flaunting her insane abs, her tanned body, and her deep cleavage. Sitting on a beach to soak up some sun, the model flashed a smile at the camera to melt many hearts.

The hottie tied her hair into a messy bun and opted for a full face of makeup to exude style and sexiness at the same time. Finally, she finished off her look with some pendants to keep it simple yet chic. Amassing more than 28,000 likes and 300-plus comments, Kara’s picture became an instant favorite among her fans, who couldn’t contain their excitement and feelings.

According to an article by Fox News, Kara shot to fame after she was featured in Carl’s Jr. ad for their Tex-Mex Bacon Thickburger. During an interview with the outlet, Kara confessed that although she should eat healthy food to maintain her figure, she indulges in junk food quite often, particularly burgers and pizza.