Tyler Blackburn Strikes Sexy Pose & Celebrates Pride Month On Instagram

As The Inquisitr previously reported, it was a little over a month ago that former Pretty Little Liars star Tyler Blackburn came out of the closet as being bisexual. The 32-year-old actor took to Instagram today to reflect on the month that has passed since the article revealing his sexuality was published in The Advocate.

According to the actor’s candid Instagram post, it was a “long road” for him to reach a point where he felt comfortable enough with who he was that he could share it with other people. He made the decision to reflect on how far he had come with his 7.2 million followers in celebration of Pride Month.

Tyler concluded the caption of his post by thanking everyone who has showered him with love, support, and patience as he came to terms with who he truly was.

The reflection on his sexuality and coming out of the closet came just 24 hours after Blackburn shared a sexy snapshot of himself striking a captivating post as he appeared to be very deep in thought. Tyler wore a ’90s vibe heavy denim button up that he styled with an open collar and an open lower portion of the button line. The wide cuff sleeves looked as though they had hastily been pushed up the arm and remained unbuttoned. He finished the look with a light blue wash pair of jeans and an intentionally disheveled hairdo.

In the short time that the sizzling snapshot has been published on his profile, his followers quickly flooded it with just shy of 136,000 likes and nearly 800 comments. The candid post simply asked his audience what they were doing that day and true to form, Instagram answered.

Tyler’s fans left a plethora of responses that ranged from answering his questions with their daily plans, to reflecting on Tyler’s appearance in the photo with strings of hearts, emoji faces, and fire emoticons.

One fan said his day consisted of “recovering, focusing within to manifest more positively without. Stepping outside of my comfort zones. You know, same old normal things.”

Another follower commended Tyler for being an inspiration to the community.

“I know you’ve helped many of LGBT and h*** #roswellnewmexico has helped you come to terms to coming out. So keep it up I never hid but that’s just cause am broken enough not to care,” they said.

In addition to the very public coming out, Tyler also made news recently when he tagged Josh Duhamel in an Instagram photo kissing The Dirt‘s Rebekah Graf. The Daily Mail reports that Duhamel’s sexual exploits with younger women have been in the spotlight recently, as he is currently going through a divorce with pop diva, Fergie.