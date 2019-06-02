NXT News: Full Recap And Results For ‘NXT TakeOver XXV’ – Multiple New Champions Crowned

It was a huge night and a big milestone for the NXT brand.

While WWE may often get the spotlight, it is hard for anyone to doubt that NXT is getting bigger each and every single day. On Saturday night, the yellow brand brought forth a huge milestone with NXT TakeOver XXV. The card was absolutely stacked and it was a very hot crowd in the Webster Arena in Bridgeport, Connecticut, but they had every right to be excited. The superstar did not disappoint and it is time to check out the full recap and results from tonight’s pay-per-view.

It is really hard to believe that we are already at the 25th TakeOver in history, but that’s what happens when almost every single one is better than the next. While the superstars in NXT always like to see if they can outdo their last performance, this one is going to be extremely difficult to beat.

The official Twitter account of WWE went through the action all night, but if you didn’t watch it live, make sure to catch the replay. This is one worth seeing even if you know the results.

Matt Riddle vs. Roderick Strong

This was an absolutely incredible match to start NXT TakeOver XXV and it was only the first of many for the Undisputed Era on this night. Unfortunately for Strong, it didn’t go too well for him even though the match could have gone either way.

The ending saw Riddle unleash a fury of elbows on Strong and nail the Brostroyer Tombstone for the victory.

Winner – Matt Riddle

Fatal 4 Way Ladder Match for the vacant NXT Tag Team Championship – Danny Burch & Oney Lorcan vs. The Forgotten Sons vs. The Undisputed Era vs. The Street Profits

This was a huge spot fest, but it was all done so very well as all four teams left every single thing they had in the ring. There were numerous chances for all four teams to win it, and the fans loved everything but one part and that was Jaxson Ryker’s interference.

They were able to be happy, though, as the three teams not named The Forgotten Sons took care of him. After some carnage in and out of the ring, The Street Profits snagged the belts and became the new champs.

Winners and NEW Champions – The Street Profits

NXT North American Championship: Velveteen Dream (c) vs. Tyler Breeze

The Inquisitr reported that Tyler Breeze was officially back in NXT and off of WWE’s main roster as confirmed by Triple H. That may actually be the best thing that has happened to him in a long time, and this match at NXT TakeOver XXV proves it.

Dream and Breeze put on an absolutely magnificent performance that included great talent, incredible in-ring action, and an awesome story. After some selfies and the Purple Rainmaker, Dream retained his title.

Winner and STILL Champion – Velveteen Dream

NXT Women’s Championship – Shayna Baszler (c) vs. Io Shirai

This match had a little bit of everything, and Shirai came so very close to capturing the title from Baszler. While Shirai had lost some of her back-ups in Kairi Sane to the main roster, she still has Candice LeRae who took out Marina Shafir and Jessamyn Duke with a kendo stick at one point.

As Shirai came close to winning the championship, she left her neck open and it allowed Baszler to lock in the Kirifuda Clutch for the victory. After the match, Shirai lost it and destroyed the champ with a kendo stick and even hit a moonsault on Baszler while holding a chair.

Winner and STILL Champion – Shayna Baszler

NXT Championship – Johnny Gargano (c) vs. Adam Cole

Just when everyone thought that Gargano and Cole couldn’t top their match from the last TakeOver, they went ahead and proved everyone wrong. The near falls, the big moves, the dangerous action, and everything else made this the ultimate ending to NXT TakeOver XXV.

Cole and Gargano tore the house down and it ended with a number of near falls before Cole hit the Panama Sunrise for the big win and the title.

Winner and NEW Champion – Adam Cole