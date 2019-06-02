Plus-Size Model Denise Bidot Shows Off Curvy Figure In Snake-Print Crop Top & Maxi Skirt

Denise Bidot is having a blast in sunny Mexico. The gorgeous plus-size model is currently soaking up the sun on the famous Playa del Carmen, after checking into the luxurious Hotel Xcaret on Friday to attend the wedding of Jason Ikeler, Senior Director of Video for Hearst Magazines, and one of her closest friends.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Denise has been thoroughly enjoying her stay at the lavish resort. Over the past two days, the raven-haired beauty has treated her Instagram followers to a couple of sizzling bikini shots, giving a glimpse of the hotel pool in her sun-drenched snaps.

Earlier today, the model – who is of Puerto Rican and Kuwaiti descent – took to the popular social media outlet yet again to drop two more glorious snaps. For her latest Instagram update, Denise chose a less skin-baring outfit, donning a stylish crop top and maxi skirt ensemble by LuvMore.

The voluptuous model flaunted her curvy frame in the chic two-piece, one that boasted an eye-catching snake print in a sleek shade of gray. Rocking a matching headband and Gucci sunglasses, Denise cut an elegant figure in the swanky attire, putting her bountiful curves on display with utmost confidence and a heavy dose of sex appeal.

The ravishing model and body positivity advocate showed quite a decent amount of skin in her alluring snaps. Photographed against the backdrop of the swanky resort building, with a water-filled basin at her back, Denise posed barefoot on the edge of the pool. The 32-year-old stunner showed off her modeling chops in the impromptu photo shoot, showcasing her jaw-dropping outfit with grace and allure.

Denise gave fans an ample view of her hourglass figure, baring her midriff to expose her taut waistline and toned stomach. The brunette bombshell showed some serious cleavage in the tiny crop top – a wrap design that boasted a plunging neckline and flattered her décolletage area. The fitted garment ended just below her chest, putting her busty assets front and center. Meanwhile, her long, floor-length skirt teased her shapely hips through the flowy fabric.

The two photos were also shared by the LuvMore Instagram account.

In addition, Denise gave fans an extra look at the head-turning snake-print ensemble in her Instagram Stories. There, the model uploaded several photos and videos from her stay in Mexico, parading a number of curve-clinging outfits.

The footage also featured plus-size model Tess Holliday, as well as the Creative Director for Cosmopolitan, Abby Silberman, and Cosmopolitan photographer and producer Ruben Chamorro. Both Abby and Ruben were colleagues of Jason’s during his time at the prestigious magazine.

Needless to say, the two photos received a lot of attention from Denise’s 637,000 Instagram followers. The pics garnered a little shy of 10,000 likes and 85 comments.

“I just fainted, so good [four fire emoji],” wrote Abby, who was among the first people to comment on Denise’s post.

“Slayyyyyyyed [sic]!!!” quipped an ardent fan, clearly enthused with the new pics.

“This outfit is literally everything,” penned another Instagram user.

“Why you are [sic] soooooo [sic] beautiful!!!! I love your outfit,” commented a fourth person.

“Let me just hang this picture on my wall, girl slay [sic],” one particularly ardent admirer said.