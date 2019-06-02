Sofia Richie’s Sweet Nickname For Scott Disick Revealed

Sofia Richie and Scott Disick are still going strong after nearly two years of dating. The couple seem to be very serious, and the model even has a sweet nickname for her boyfriend.

According to Life & Style Magazine, Sofia Richie recently threw a party for Scott Disick in honor of his 36th birthday. During the party, the couple snuggled up together for a sweet photo, which Richie posted on social media.

In the caption of the photo, Sofia wrote, “Happy birthday muffin!,” revealing her sweet food-themed nickname for her boyfriend.

In the photo, Sofia donned a black top and had her long, blond hair parted down the middle. She donned a full face of makeup, which included darkened eyebrows and thick lashes. Meanwhile, Scott sported a full beard and a plain, black hooded sweatshirt.

“Best night celebrating you. An amazing soul. We all love you very much,” Sofia wrote in another social media post about her man.

The party included all of Disick’s closest friends and family members, including his ex, Kourtney Kardashian. Scott and Kourtney share three children together: Mason, Penelope, and Reign.

However, things weren’t awkward, as Kourtney and Sofia have spent a ton of time together in the past, even taking a vacation with Scott and the kids just before Christmas.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, having Kourtney Kardashian and Sofia Richie get along was said to be the best gift that Scott Disick could have received.

“Having Sofia and Kourtney together celebrating him and getting along was the best gift Scott could have asked for. He’s so happy that there’s no drama between Sofia and Kourtney. He has put in a lot of effort to get everyone to this good place, and now it’s to the point where everyone is on board and it just feels natural to everyone,” an insider told Hollywood Life.

The source adds that Sofia is comfortable around the Kardashian family, as she grew up being friends with Kylie Jenner and interacting with the famous brood, even though things were a bit awkward when Richie and Disick began dating.

“It was definitely a bit awkward when [Sofia and Scott] first started dating, but Sofia and Kourtney have come such a long way, and any feelings of being uncomfortable around each other with Scott have completely dissipated,” the insider continued.

Fans can see more of Sofia Richie and Scott Disick by following the couple on Instagram.