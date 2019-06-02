Alexis Ren Spills Out Of Tiny Black Dress On Instagram

Alexis Ren is keeping her 13 million Instagram followers updated with a ton of fun selfies and photos. But her fans know that some of her best updates are shared only momentarily via Instagram Stories. And right now, she has a ton of amazing photos and videos that she’s posted. This includes a couple of posts, one photo and one video, that showed her rocking a very small black dress. The dress was so small, that it seemed to be pinching her chest a little as she flaunted her cleavage. Her makeup was on point also, as she rocked a dark smoky eye with a cat eye. Plus, her lips popped thanks to glossy lipstick. Her hair was pulled back in a loose bun with several strands of hair framing her face.

Ren also shared a series of sneak peeks of a photo shoot that she did. She posed in front of a tan wall and cradled a white snake around her neck. The model wore a pink corset top, and it looked like she had no fear of the snake at all. In fact, it looked like she was having a great time, at one point even looking like she was cuddling with it.

Meanwhile, her newest post was of a cute and innocent looking selfie. The photo appeared to have been taken in a car, and she wore a black top with a red floral design. At first glance, it looked like she was holding her own face with her hand, but it appears to be a man’s hand that cradled Ren’s cheek. It’s anybody’s guess who the mystery man is, but maybe fans will find out soon.

In other news, Alexis previously spoke with Elite Daily around the time her popularity was soaring thanks to the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition.

“I appreciate Sports Illustrated expanding their horizons and bringing me, an influencer, on board. I know I didn’t come into this industry the same way as most girls, so it’s been a challenge for me to be accepted… I remember marveling over how beautifully powerful the models looked in the magazine with my mom. Sports Illustrated knows how to capture the fire in women”

Loading...

“Sports Illustrated features empowering females flaunting what the universe gifted us. Female energy is something this world needs more of. I wanted my shoot to convey power, strength, and love,” added Ren, giving people an inside look at her photoshoot that left fans wanting more.