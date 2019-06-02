‘Playboy’ Model Shauna Sexton Goes Fully Nude On Instagram

Shauna Sexton shared a brand new photo on her Instagram page today, and it showed her going completely nude. However, the photo was taken in such a way that it censored her perfectly, thanks to the shadows and her pose. Shauna was spotted laying on the ground for the black-and-white shot, as she arched her derrière up and wrapped her right arm around her body.

She placed her left hand by her head, as she played with her hair that she wore down. The photo left a lot of blank space above her, creating a dramatic scene. The update was posted a couple of days ago, and has garnered over 3,340 likes.

Sexton hasn’t been updating her Instagram page very often with posts, but has been giving her fans several bikini pics. She gives more love to her stories, which she tends to update more often. Right now, Shauna has several videos up, including one where a black dog pounced on a guy wearing a red shirt. The model slowed down the clip so the dog was seen running in slow-motion. In addition, she shared a video of someone’s good aim while playing darts. It certainly looks like Shauna’s been enjoying herself lately.

And while the model tends to fill her feed with professional and casual shots of herself, she previously took the time to send a sweet shout out to her dad. The photo showed Shauna in what looks like her vet tech work clothes and glasses. Her dad smiled next to her in a plaid shirt.

Previously, the Playboy model opened up to the publication about her career and life goals.

“I don’t classify myself as a model. [I think] it’s so cliché nowadays for people to say, I’m a model. I need to have some sort of backup plan.”

“If it takes off, I’d be stoked. You’re only outwardly pretty for so long!” she added, describing her hopes for her modeling career.

For Shauna, her plan B is her work as a veterinary tech. At one point during her rumored summer fling with Ben Affleck, she appeared to leave her job. However, she was back at her position sometime after their breakup.

Whether Sexton realized it or not, her alleged relationship with Affleck led to a ton of publicity, some good and some bad. In particular, there were plenty of attention being placed on Shauna’s love for partying. However, once the two were no longer linked together, it didn’t seem like anyone minded if the model drank alcohol or not.