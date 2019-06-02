Kristinia DeBarge Flaunts Major Cleavage In Sheer Shirt On Instagram

Kristinia DeBarge revealed that she was photographed for the cover of Elixir By Royel, and she looked amazing. In the photo, she was wearing a sheer, maroon shirt. It had a major scoop neckline, which left her cleavage exposed. The singer looked to her left and tilted her head slightly, all while placing her right arm on her hair.

Her hair was worn down with a heavy right part, with her curls cascading down the side of her body. Her curls had blond highlights, and she kept things simple with no visible jewelry. However, she did have white nail polish, which looked chic.

Behind her was a red backdrop that appeared to be torn in the middle, with gray wall behind it. The photo had a dramatic vibe, which was elevated by a red glow that lit up the backdrop and the left side of DeBarge’s face.

Prior to this update, Kristinia shared a series of photos where she wore a short white tank top and brief-style bottoms. The top was white, while the bottoms were black with white accents. Her toned midriff was exposed, as she posed in front of wood paneling. In one of the updates, Kristinia faced the camera and placed both of her hands over her head. Her makeup included dark mascara, along with pronounced blush.

And that’s not to mention the sultry look she gave for another Instagram post, as she wore the same outfit, save for her sports bra strap falling down her left arm. DeBarge played with her hair with her right hand. The photo received over 1,700 likes.

In other news, fans ought to note that Kristinia previously spoke with Music All Access about her music, and other personal details.

“I am currently watching a chick flick… 13 Going on 30, I love that film! I usually either have a chick flick on or I am listening to Kaskade, He’s an incredible producer/DJ. I grew up listening to him all through high school so it’s nostalgic for me to listen to his music. Listening to Kaskade and Mariah Carey most definitely both get me out of a bad mood.”

When she asked about what she would be doing if she weren’t pursuing a musical career, she explained her various plans.

“Honestly, when I am asked what is my plan B I always say revert back to plan A LOL. I don’t see myself being passionate about anything else as much as music,” she said.