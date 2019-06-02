Victoria’s Secret Angel Sara Sampaio Dons A Revealing Black Dress And Shows Off Killer Dance Moves

Victoria’s Secret angel Sara Sampaio is known for her beautiful smile and killer body, and whenever she posts a picture on her Instagram, it becomes an instant hit.

On Saturday evening, the model took to her page and stunned her 7.4 million fans by posting a throwback video which sent temperatures soaring. In the clip, the hot model was featured wearing a black shimmery dress with a plunging neckline that allowed her to flash her perky breasts and bare chest.

And not only that, but Sara stunned her fans with her killer dance moves, as she seemed to be attending a party. In terms of her beauty looks, she opted for a smokey eye makeup to match her ensemble and applied a pink lipstick while she wore her brunette tresses into soft curls that cascaded below her shoulders.

In terms of accessories, Sara opted for silver stud earrings to keep it simple and not take away the attention from her dress. Within three hours of having been posting, the video racked up 565,000 likes and 714 comments, as fans drooled over the model’s hot figure, as well as her dance moves.

Commenting on the picture, one fan said that Sara is the most beautiful woman on Earth, while another said that she has the sexiest figure among all Victoria’s Secret models.

Prior to posting the picture, Sara posted a very simple, up-close selfie where she could be seen wearing a black sweat shirt. Sara opted for a no-makeup look, let her brunette tresses down, and looked straight into the camera to pull off a very simple look.

Although there was no display of skin at all, the picture successfully accrued more than 292,000 likes and 1,355 comments, as of the writing of this article, which proves that Sara doesn’t need to show off her body in order to gain fans’ attention and admiration.

Commenting on the picture, one fan said that he is in love with Sara’s beautiful eyes, while another said that among so many models with tons of makeup on their faces, together with their fake tans and lips, looking at Sara is always refreshing.

Loading...

Although it looks like Sampaio is quite active on social media, in an interview with The Love Magazine, she revealed that she doesn’t like Twitter because it gets on her nerves.