Heidi Klum Goes Topless & Grabs Her Chest On Instagram

It’s Heidi Klum’s birthday today, and she’s turning 46-years-old. She looks as young and fabulous as ever, and photographer Russell James sent his well wishes on Instagram. He posted a couple of photos of Heidi that seem to be sneak peeks from his Angels book. The first photo of the series showed the supermodel mid-jump, as she threw her left arm into the air and looked away from the camera. There was tons of movement in the shot, thanks to her long hair, and she wore a curve-hugging dress.

The second photo of the series was more provocative, as it showed Heidi topless. She grabbed her chest with her hands, and smiled widely while closing her eyes. Her hair fell down in loose waves. Both of the photos were in black and white.

Meanwhile, Klum is keeping sly about her birthday on her Instagram, as she shared a cute selfie earlier today. It was all about her hair, which looked great as she wore it down in loose waves. Her lips were slightly parted, and she rocked black nail polish along with several rings. The photo was an interesting angle of her face, because it was taken from below. It looked like the model was sitting next to a window, with red cloth visible in the foreground.

Before that update, Heidi shared a striking Instagram photo of herself floating in water. She mentioned her birthday in the captions, as she looked gorgeous in an orange dress. Klum lay on her back in the water, and threw her arms out above her for a dramatic shot. She smiled sweetly for the photo.

In other news, Klum previously opened up to Hello! Magazine about her personal life, including her kids.

“To be honest, I was always pretty confident. I think because I danced 15 years. I’ve always been on the stage dancing. I started when I was very young. My daughter [Leni] is doing the same thing now. She dances three times a week, 15 hours a week. I used to love dancing too, and I think being on the stage from an early age, I don’t know, I was always a confident girl.”

“I think you naturally do when you’re a mom, and you’ve been in the industry. I’ve learned so much. I’ve been doing it for over 25 years,” she added, describing whether she could see herself managing her kids one day in the industry.