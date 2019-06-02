Cindy Kimberly & Chantel Jeffries Show Major Cleavage In Matching Snakeskin Tops

Fans are seeing double in Cindy Kimberly’s sexy, new Instagram post.

As followers of the black-haired beauty are well aware, Cindy was thrust into superstardom a few years ago after Justin Bieber posted a photo of her on his Instagram account, asking fans who she was. Since then, the bombshell’s social media fame has grown and now, she currently boasts a following of over 5.4 million. In the most recent snapshot posted to her account, she stuns fans while hanging with fellow model and friend, Chantel Jeffries, who was also briefly linked to Justin Bieber.

In the new image posted to her account, Kimberly shows off a new hairstyle to fans, dying her usually dark tresses platinum blonde. The model appears to be at a restaurant and she and Jeffries are both holding a glass of white wine in their hands. Kimberly wears her long locks down and halfway pulled back while rocking a snakeskin print shirt that ties in the middle, showing off some cleavage for the camera. The bombshell’s abs are also on display in the snapshot, while she completes her look with a pair of high-waisted denim.

Per usual, the stunner wears a face full of gorgeous makeup complete with a shimmery highlighter, cat-eye eyeliner, and red lipstick. And Jeffries looks just as good as her counterpart, showing off some major cleavage in a snakeskin tank top that ties around her ribs. Like Cindy, Chantel wears platinum-dyed locks, light wash jeans, and a face full of makeup. She completes her look with a silver watch and a matching silver necklace.

It comes as no shock that Cindy’s sexy, new post has earned a lot of attention from her army of followers with over 419,000 likes in addition to 1,500 comments and growing. Some followers took to the post to let the ladies know how stunning they look while countless others couldn’t get over the fact that the two of them are good friends. A few others pointed out the fact that Drake liked the photo.

“LMFAO Drake liked QUICK,” one follower chimed in.

“AH-MAZING BABES!!!”

“Girl the hair the makeup the snake print tops the jeans…. twins MUCH?,” another fan commented.

Loading...

And this isn’t the only head-turning photo that Kimberly has posted this week. As The Inquisitr recently shared, the 20-year-old left little to the imagination in a sexy one-piece swimsuit. In the tropical photo posted to her account, the stunner poses against the base of a palm tree, leaning her head directly into it. The black-haired beauty wears her long locks down and wet for the snapshot. Although she appears to be wearing little to no makeup, she still looks absolutely stunning.

Like her most recent image, this one earned Kimberly a ton of attention with over 325,000 likes in addition to 1,600 comments. Slay all day, girl.