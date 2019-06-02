Christina Aguilera Stuns In Sexy Bodysuits For First Las Vegas Residency Performance

Christina Aguilera kicked off her Las Vegas residency on Friday while wearing some sexy getups sure to get her fans fired up and happy to be there. One in particular, worn by this super star who has five Grammys to her credit, included a Star Wars-esque outfit that revealed plenty of skin, reminding her followers that she has maintained her awesome and very curvy body even after bearing two children.

Scanty bodysuits were Xtina’s go-to uniform for the evening and she rocked that look like she rocked the songs she sang, as shown in a recent post by The Daily Mail.

Her pink-and-black number was enhanced by huge pink feather boas and over-the-knee patent leather (or are they pleather?) boots. Another change of costume showed Xtina rocking a glamorous gold-and-black look with an exaggerated collar that seemed rather futuristic and that, when this diva turned her back to the audience, afforded a good look at her firm derriere.

All of these sartorially sensational statements from Aguilera were seen during her program on Friday night. However, to start the proceedings that started her residency, she arrived in a black-and-red tracksuit that did not bely what was to come.

No doubt, Xtina’s stage presence in all its iterations was mesmerizing, with all kinds of fans there to take in the action. Many reported in on social media, like in the post below. In the accompanying video, Christina wears a racy white costume that nearly had her assets falling out of her garment. Good thing she wore pasties to prevent any further exposure.

Christina Aguilera performing her debut song Reflection for the first time in 20 years pic.twitter.com/nqTR7nsM89 — ًً (@stilldirrrrty) June 1, 2019

According to TMZ, her pal Demi Lovato showed up for Xtina’s debut at Planet Hollywood Las Vegas Hotel & Casino. She really fan-girled out for her fellow singer as Lovato apparently was up, singing and dancing from the second row of the theater during the set which included everything from “Genie in a Bottle,” to “Ain’t No Other Man.”

Demi Lovato wasn’t the only fan to weigh in on Christina’s latest premiere. Since showing off her poster at Planet Hollywood posted on Instagram on Friday, some 145,000 followers have liked the star’s entry as of this writing.

Friday’s performance was only the beginning of Christina Aguilera’s reign over the Las Vegas Strip, as the general location where her residency in Sin City is called. Talk about the perfect name for the place where this performer, who once starred in a movie called Burlesque, currently resides.

“Christina Aguilera: The Xperience” is now at Planet Hollywood’s Zappos Theater and will run through October, with intermittent breaks taken during her 16-date Las Vegas residency. Xtina’s schedule after that includes “The X Tour,” with stops in the United Kingdom and Europe in the late fall.