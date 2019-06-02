Emily Ratajkowski Puts Her Booty On Display In Clinging Skirt & Tiny Crop Top

Emily Ratajkowski is enjoying some much-needed and well-deserved relaxation time.

After the successful launch of her latest bodysuit collection – which debuted earlier this week under the Inamorata BODY umbrella, as reported by The Inquisitr on Thursday – the gorgeous supermodel took some time to herself to unwind and toast her victory. On Saturday, the 27-year-old stunner stepped out to celebrate at a sumptuous-looking locale with her husband, independent movie producer Sebastian Bear-McClard, in tow.

According to her Instagram stories, the celebrated Vogue model and her 32-year-old hubby jetted off to Paris to enjoy an elegant afternoon at the renowned French champagne house, Veuve Clicquot Ponsardin, in Reims. For her lavish outing, Emily donned a stylish two-piece ensemble, flaunting her flawless figure in a chic red crop top and a clinging nude skirt.

The brunette bombshell turned heads in the eye-popping attire, showing off her spectacular frame in the curve-hugging ensemble. Later during the day, she showcased her outfit in a sexy Instagram photo, earning some viral attention in the process.

While at the Veuve Clicquot, Emily posed for a glorious snap, which she was more than eager to share with her 22.9 million Instagram followers. Photographed from behind, the dark-haired beauty put her pert derriere on display in the alluring pic, flashing her midriff and bare back in her skin-baring attire.

The stunning supermodel and actress cut an elegant figure in her revealing outfit. At the same time, she showed a generous amount of skin in the trendy two-piece, giving fans a good glimpse at her naked back and her chiseled legs.

Perfectly tailored for her impeccable physique, her tiny crop top featured a plunging backline that drew all of the attention toward her sculpted shoulder blades. Boasting a vibrant red color, the fashionable garment was held in place by a single black button, one that made an appealing contrast with the palette of her outfit.

Meanwhile, the form-fitting skirt put her perky posterior front and center. Boasting a textured, ribbed pattern, the fitted piece was cinched at the waist with a nude belt – one in a slightly lighter tone than the skirt itself – and highlighted her impossibly tiny waist, further accentuating her curvy backside.

Emily was the epitome of elegance and seduction in the swanky two-piece. Posing on what appeared to be a white sofa, the London-born model arched her back to showcase her taut waistline and sinuous hips. Imaged with a tall drink and a chilled bottle of champagne within reach, the I Feel Pretty actress gave fans a good view of her shapely assets, sending pulses racing on Instagram.

Her photo quickly became a crowd favorite, garnering close to 45,000 views within just six minutes of having been published. At the time of this writing, the snapshot has been live for a little over two hours and has amassed more than 250,000 likes in addition to 760 comments.

“Super cute. The only person who seems [sic] don’t care how cute you are is the spongy guy in front of you,” wrote one fan, taking a jab at Emily’s husband, Sebastian, who is also featured in the photo and appears to be engrossed in his phone in the shot.

“Wow… I love that little waist,” penned another.

“Unreal,” said a third Instagram user, adding a heart emoji to their post.

“Wow damnn hottt [sic],” read a fourth message, trailed by a string of three heart emoji and four fire emoji.

The “Blurred Lines” hottie made sure to show off her outfit from the front in her Instagram Stories. There, Emily uploaded a photo and a video to boot, giving a more detailed view at her skimpy crop top and elegant belt – which sported a bead-encrusted buckle. Looking at the camera with an intense gaze, the pillowy-lipped model gave a coy smile to the photographer as she flashed a bit of underboob in the dangerously short top.