Emily Ratajkowski Puts Her Booty On Display In Clinging Skirt & Tiny Crop Top

Emily Ratajkowski attends The Four cast Sean Diddy Combs, Fergie, and Meghan Trainor Host DJ Khaled's Birthday Presented by CÎROC and Fox on December 2, 2017.
Jerritt Clark / Getty Images for Ciroc
Emily Ratajkowski is enjoying some much-needed and well-deserved relaxation time.

After the successful launch of her latest bodysuit collection – which debuted earlier this week under the Inamorata BODY umbrella, as reported by The Inquisitr on Thursday – the gorgeous supermodel took some time to herself to unwind and toast her victory. On Saturday, the 27-year-old stunner stepped out to celebrate at a sumptuous-looking locale with her husband, independent movie producer Sebastian Bear-McClard, in tow.

According to her Instagram stories, the celebrated Vogue model and her 32-year-old hubby jetted off to Paris to enjoy an elegant afternoon at the renowned French champagne house, Veuve Clicquot Ponsardin, in Reims. For her lavish outing, Emily donned a stylish two-piece ensemble, flaunting her flawless figure in a chic red crop top and a clinging nude skirt.

The brunette bombshell turned heads in the eye-popping attire, showing off her spectacular frame in the curve-hugging ensemble. Later during the day, she showcased her outfit in a sexy Instagram photo, earning some viral attention in the process.

While at the Veuve Clicquot, Emily posed for a glorious snap, which she was more than eager to share with her 22.9 million Instagram followers. Photographed from behind, the dark-haired beauty put her pert derriere on display in the alluring pic, flashing her midriff and bare back in her skin-baring attire.

View this post on Instagram

Felt cute today

A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on

The stunning supermodel and actress cut an elegant figure in her revealing outfit. At the same time, she showed a generous amount of skin in the trendy two-piece, giving fans a good glimpse at her naked back and her chiseled legs.

Perfectly tailored for her impeccable physique, her tiny crop top featured a plunging backline that drew all of the attention toward her sculpted shoulder blades. Boasting a vibrant red color, the fashionable garment was held in place by a single black button, one that made an appealing contrast with the palette of her outfit.

Meanwhile, the form-fitting skirt put her perky posterior front and center. Boasting a textured, ribbed pattern, the fitted piece was cinched at the waist with a nude belt – one in a slightly lighter tone than the skirt itself – and highlighted her impossibly tiny waist, further accentuating her curvy backside.

Emily was the epitome of elegance and seduction in the swanky two-piece. Posing on what appeared to be a white sofa, the London-born model arched her back to showcase her taut waistline and sinuous hips. Imaged with a tall drink and a chilled bottle of champagne within reach, the I Feel Pretty actress gave fans a good view of her shapely assets, sending pulses racing on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram

Tonight ✨

A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on

Her photo quickly became a crowd favorite, garnering close to 45,000 views within just six minutes of having been published. At the time of this writing, the snapshot has been live for a little over two hours and has amassed more than 250,000 likes in addition to 760 comments.

“Super cute. The only person who seems [sic] don’t care how cute you are is the spongy guy in front of you,” wrote one fan, taking a jab at Emily’s husband, Sebastian, who is also featured in the photo and appears to be engrossed in his phone in the shot.

“Wow… I love that little waist,” penned another.

“Unreal,” said a third Instagram user, adding a heart emoji to their post.

“Wow damnn hottt [sic],” read a fourth message, trailed by a string of three heart emoji and four fire emoji.

The “Blurred Lines” hottie made sure to show off her outfit from the front in her Instagram Stories. There, Emily uploaded a photo and a video to boot, giving a more detailed view at her skimpy crop top and elegant belt – which sported a bead-encrusted buckle. Looking at the camera with an intense gaze, the pillowy-lipped model gave a coy smile to the photographer as she flashed a bit of underboob in the dangerously short top.