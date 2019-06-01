Kendall Jenner Rocks Impossibly Tiny Cropped Top, Appears Braless In Reds And Whites

If one thing can be guaranteed from Kendall Jenner, it’s looking stylish. The 23-year-old has been papped in New York City following her runway appearance at Alexander Wang’s 2020 Collection show. As The Daily Mail reports on June 1, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star stepped out in a fashionably casual outfit and the look was as covered-up as it was minimal.

Photos showed Kendall clad in duotones. The supermodel had opted for red denim jeans with a matching jacket – the latter was open enough to showcase Kendall’s super-tiny white cropped top. The skimpy upper was flashing this brunette’s flat stomach and abs, but it was likewise suggesting a possible braless situation. Kendall was snapped walking. One photo showed hints of underboob. It’s rarely vulgar with this fashionista, though. Looking every inch the style queen, Kendall and her outfit proved on-trend, daytime-appropriate, and eye-catching.

The model paired her look with black patent shoes, a matching shoulder bag, and dark shades. Her million-dollar smile was also caught on camera. Despite a hectic schedule and a drama-filled family, this sensation always finds a way to seem carefree.

An industry front-runner she may be, but Kendall has admitted to having started out naive. She spoke to Vogue Australia earlier this year. The magazine quoted the model.

“I had no idea what I was doing. I was kind of just winging it and I don’t think I was super-confident … I was signed to an agency in LA and I thought that it was big time and that was going to be my big break. It was only when I started shooting here in Australia with Russell that I decided I was going to go to New York.”

Clearly, this girl is a pro. Kendall has broken away from simply being a Keeping Up With The Kardashians cast member. Her supermodel status is now second-to-none. Despite not yet having reached her mid-twenties, Kendall has already been the face of Calvin Klein, Adidas, La Perla, Tiffany & Co., plus Proactiv among other brands. She is also known for her lingerie looks with Victoria’s Secret.

Paparazzi activity is always high with Kendall. Over the month of May, the star was papped in the French Riviera – she appeared in both Cannes, France, and Monaco.

Kendall is also a major figure on social media. She has 111 million Instagram followers. Alongside being followed by her Kardashian-Jenner sisters, Kendall is followed by mega-stars including Ariana Grande, Jennifer Lopez, and Nicki Minaj. The Real Housewives of Atlanta‘s Porsha Williams and Modern Family‘s Sarah Hyland also keep tabs on her.