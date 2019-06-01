‘LPBW’ Star Tori Roloff Shares First Photo Of Her Adorable Baby Bump

Baby makes two for Tori Roloff and her husband, Zach Roloff!

As fans of the Little People Big World stars know, the couple is expecting their second child in November. The pair are already proud parents to 2-year-old Jackson Roloff but the baby on the way will be their first daughter. Tori shocked fans by announcing the news on Instagram last month and now, she’s keeping followers up-to-date on her pregnancy with photos on her Instagram story.

In the most recent photo shared to her account, the mother of soon-to-be two kids looks happy as can be while she snaps a selfie in the mirror of her bathroom. The reality star is grinning from ear to ear in the snapshot, cradling her growing tummy in a beautiful red dress. Roloff wears her long, dark locks down and straight and appears to be makeup-free in her baby bump debut photo.

She accessorizes the look with two long necklaces that hit just below her chest. And to go along with the sweet new image, the 28-year-old also shared a sweet caption in big white letters at the bottom of the photo.

“Baby is starting to make her appearance.”

As The Inquisitr shared a few weeks ago, Tori and Zach announced they are ready to welcome another child into their family this coming November. To celebrate the exciting news with fans, Tori took to her Instagram account to share a few photos — much to the delight of her nearly 1 million followers.

“Baby is starting to make her appearance,” the #LPBW star wrote. ???????????? https://t.co/ttJsApptVx — In Touch Weekly (@intouchweekly) June 1, 2019

The first photo in the series shows baby Jackson sitting front and center with two balloons in his hands — one pink and one blue. The tot is all smiles in a shirt that reads “big brother” along with a pair of jeans. Just behind him stand Zach and Tori. The couple holds hands in the snapshot with Tori in a little black dress and Zach in a pair of jeans and black button-up.

The next photo in the deck shows a solo shot of baby Jackson, standing on a stump and appearing to cheer over the news. The final two images in the series include one photo of Zach and Tori standing together and holding up an ultrasound photo as well as another family shot. Since she announced the upcoming arrival of her daughter, The Inquisitr shared that Tori has been fielding some questions from fans on Instagram.

Loading...

“Odds that it will be a LP?” one fan asked Roloff.

In a cut and dry response, Tori said, “50/50.”

As fans are aware, Jackson did inherit achondroplasia (a form of dwarfism) from Zach, and there’s a chance that the baby girl may as well. But fans will have to just stay tuned and see whether or not the baby on the way will also be a little person as it’s too early on to tell.