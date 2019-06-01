Sierra Skye Rocks A Tiny Bikini On Instagram

Sierra Skye has been posting some flirty bikini images lately on Instagram, and didn’t disappoint with a brand new update today. In the photo, the model was spotted wearing one of the smallest bikini tops of late, which was in leopard print. The top was arguably too small, leaving parts of her chest exposed. She lounged casually in a plush outdoor seating area, complete with white and light blue pillows. This was the same backdrop for her recent photos, which showed her in a variety of colorful swimsuits.

Sierra kept her accessories simple, wearing only hoop earrings. In the shot, the model also sported a messy high bun, with her bangs falling in front of her face. Sierra looked to her left while giving a small pout, and popped her left hip while sitting down. She also tugged at the bikini bottoms with her left hand. The photo has garnered over 68,000 likes in the three hours since it was posted.

In addition, Skye shared a couple of fun Instagram Stories. This included a short video selfie, where she chilled in the driver’s seat while using a teddy-bear-ears-and-glasses filter. She gave a small wink at the end, and wore a crop top with a black long-sleeved shirt. Another clip showed her white shoes on the dashboard as she drove around town.

When Sierra’s not sharing bikini pics, she’s often spotted modeling curve hugging dresses. This was the case in mid-May, when she shared a selfie of herself going braless under a low-cut lime green dress. Not only that, the dress had a very high cut on her right side, leaving most of her legs exposed.

In addition to all of this, Sierra caused quite a stir when she started wearing her bikinis upside down. This fad was reported by The Daily Mail,

“Fellow American models Sofia Jamora and Sierra Skye, as well as UK influencer Hollie Parsons, have also been spotted rocking the trend in eye catching colourways, but some of their followers were confused by the look.”

“‘Where did you buy this top from? It’s so unique,’ someone wrote underneath a sultry photo of Sierra in a black top. One very clued-up fan answered: ‘It’s a regular black top, love. The neck strings are just tied behind her back,'” added the publication.

But whatever publicity she got from her bikini trend seems to have worked, as her fan count appears to only be increasing.