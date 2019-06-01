Prince Albert Of Monaco’s Daughter, Jazmin Grimaldi, Joins The Cast Of ‘Mrs. Maisel’

Jazmin Grimaldi, the love child of Prince Albert of Monaco and a former waitress, has scored a role on the Amazon show, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, starring Rachel Brosnahan and Alex Borstein.

Page Six is reporting that Grimaldi shared a photo of herself on her Instagram account, all dolled up in her costume from Mrs. Maisel while on the set.

“And that’s a wrap. . . for now. Thank you for a MARVELOUS first experience!” she said in the post.

Grimaldi, best known for singing in her own cabaret shows, wouldn’t reveal details of her role, but told Page Six that she had a great time filming. In addition to being the child of the monarch of Monaco, Jazmin is also the granddaughter of actor Grace Kelly, who married Prince Albert’s father.

On Instagram, Grimaldi posted a photo of her grandmother, Princess Grace, saying that her latest role made her think of her and her work in film and television.

“In light of working on the TV show #themarvelousmrsmaisel set in the 1950s I couldn’t help but walk down memory lane and draw inspiration from my beautiful Grandmothers Grace and Jean! Miss and love you both [heart]!”

Jazmin Grimaldi’s mother, Tamara Rotolo, and Prince Albert were never married, but met in 1991 when she was working as a waitress while on vacation on the Côte d’Azur.

Grimaldi didn’t meet her father until she was 11, and his paternity was confirmed in 2006. Prince Albert and his adult daughter now reportedly have a “solid relationship.” And Jazmin has more celebrity cred, as she is dating model and singer-songwriter, Ian Mellencamp, the nephew of singer John Mellencamp.

Loading...

This post from Jazmin Grimaldi is the latest clue that the next season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel should be amazing, with a new mix of cast members and guests. Sterling K. Brown, a star of This Is Us, shared that he is a huge fan of the show, and star Rachel Brosnahan and the show’s creators equally admire Brown, says The Inquisitr.

Brosnahan brokered the deal with Brown backstage at the SAG Awards, and the two shook on it. Amy Sherman-Palladino agreed that she would move mountains to make things work from Brown.

“[Brosnahan] doesn’t have to campaign very hard. We all want Sterling K. Brown on the show. Sterling K. Brown happens to be a very busy man. We love him. We are trying to find stuff that works with his schedule,” Sherman-Palladino said.

While fans don’t know much about what role Sterling K. Brown will play, it is said to be a done deal.