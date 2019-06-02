Constance Nunes Displays Cleavage In Stunning Gown On Instagram

Constance Nunes is flaunting her fabulous figure on social media. The Car Masters: From Rust to Riches star took to Instagram on Saturday to share a set of new photo of herself looking gorgeous as she posed with her car during a car show.

In the photo, Constance Nunes is seen wearing a stunning black and red gown, which boasted a thigh-high slit that showed off the model’s long, lean legs.

The dress also had a sweetheart neckline, which put Nunes’ ample cleavage on full display. The dress also showed off the rest of Constance’s curves, including her tiny waist.

Nunes had her long, dark hair styled in straight strands that fall down her back and over her shoulder. She pulls her bangs back with the help of her sunglasses and sports large hoop earrings and tan heels to complete her look.

In the photo, the car mechanic stands next to her prized possession, a fully restored classic Ford Mustang, which she lovingly refers to as “baby stang.”

Constance told her fans in the caption of the post that she plans to hit up a lot more car shows now that the weather is warm and summer is right around the corner.

It seems that Constance Nunes can do it all. She works on cars, models, makes time to interact with fans at car shows, and is even a newlywed.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Nunes married her longtime boyfriend back in February. The model announced the happy occasion on an Instagram post where she wore a stunning black lace wedding gown complete with long train and veil.

“I was lucky enough to marry the love of my life this weekend in front of all my friends and family…the man who loves me unconditionally and has made every sacrifice to make my life better. We live in a time where people think love is the perfect picture on Instagram of you and you [sic] spouse on an exotic vacation in perfect lighting with a generic quote about some movie style love…but real love is me working two jobs so he can finish his degree, him sacrificing his savings so i can build #babystang, wanting your partner to be happy regardless of your happiness,” Nunes wrote in the caption of the photo.

Fans can see more of Constance Nunes’s busy life by following her on Instagram or watching Car Masters: From Rust to Riches on Netflix.