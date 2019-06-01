J.K. Rowling Announces Four New ‘Harry Potter’ Books Releasing This Year

Muggle-borns everywhere are waiting with bated breath for new content from the world of Harry Potter.

The world-renowned series that brought magic to life for children around the world is getting a little bit bigger this year. J.K. Rowling, the author of the famed Harry Potter seven-book series announced recently that she will be releasing four mini books online this year.

The content will be released as e-books and will give Potter fans the opportunity to delve further into the rich history, culture, and lore that Rowling has created over the last 22 years.

The four mini books are available online for pre-order from both Apple and Amazon.

This is not the first time that Rowling has added additional published content from the magical world of Harry Potter. Over the years, several other companion pieces have been released for fans including Quidditch Through the Ages, The Tales of Beedle Bard, and Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.

All three of these companion books were actually textbooks and reference materials in the Harry Potter series that Rowling capitalized on. By creating real-life copies of these books, she was able to further explore the world of the series and its beloved characters.

The new content will focus on bringing readers new details and insight from inside the world, straight from the creator herself.

Fans of Harry Potter will likely be familiar with the upcoming mini books as the characters referenced the textbook, A History of Magic, many times over the seven-book series. These companion pieces are the actualization of that material.

According to the official announcement on the official Pottermore website, two of the shorts will be released this summer on June 27 with the other two following shortly after.

JK Rowling to release new Harry Potter eBooks https://t.co/1XYeGzjBlL — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) May 30, 2019

While Rowling has been very clear in the past that she would no longer be writing Harry’s story, the author has been continually adding to the series’ cannon content since the last book was published back in 2005.

In addition to the collection of feature-length films and the companion books, Rowling has also had a hand in a Broadway play The Boy Who Lived and the film adaptation of Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, which just recently released a sequel.