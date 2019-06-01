‘RHONY’ Star Tinsley Mortimer’s Ex, A German Prince, Marries His American Girlfriend

Another former boyfriend of Real Housewives of New York star Tinsley Mortimer has tied the knot. This time, it’s a German prince, and he’s married an American model from California.

The Daily Mail says that Tinsley was dating Prince Casimir Sayn-Wittgenstein-Sayn, 41, while on High Society with her mother, Dale Mercer, back in 2010. The two broke up after a number of very public arguments on the streets of New York, and both went their separate ways, with the prince meeting his bride, model Alana Camille Bunte, 29, from Laguna Beach, California, in London several years later.

Slice says that Prince Casimir is part of Tinsley’s “messy romantic past,” which has often been photographed and recorded for all time. Tinsley met Prince Casimir after her marriage to husband Topper Mortimer was on the rocks, and it was thought to be her chance at a “Grace Kelly” moment.

Tinsley’s mother told the press at the time that Topper told Prince Casimir to step aside so that he could have another chance with his wife, and the answer was no, according to Slice.

“From what viewers saw on Tinsley’s short-lived reality show, High Society, the Prince was far from charming. He was openly hostile with Tinsley, yelling at her in public, and, according to her mom, was completely controlling her and even reading her emails,” Slice explained.

German Prince, Who Once Dated RHONY's Tinsley Mortimer, Weds American Fiancée in Lavish Ceremony https://t.co/lww7f3uYqg — People (@people) June 1, 2019

Prince Casimir Sayn-Wittgenstein-Sayn and Alana Camille Bunte married at the Schloss Sayn 12th Century castle in Bendorf, Germany. It is the first marriage for the bride, and the second for the groom, who is currently a visiting academic at the Thomas Jefferson School of Law in San Diego, California.

Loading...

But while the relationship between Prince Casimir and Tinsley was volatile and not meant to be, it didn’t get as out of control as her relationship with boyfriend and sugar heir, Alexander “Nico” Fanjul, 30, in Palm Beach, Florida, says The Inquisitr. Mortimer and Fanjul’s relationship ended with Tinsley’s arrest just before she joined the cast of Real Housewives of New York. The relationship between the two was said to be allegedly abusive, and Fanjul called police when Tinsley was caught trespassing on his Florida property.

Friends of Tinsley say she signed on for RHONY in an effort to turn her reputation around.