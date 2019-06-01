Australian Model Madi Edwards Shows Off Hourglass Figure In Neon Orange Bikini On Instagram

Australian model Madi Edwards added a tropical vibe to her Instagram page when she posted a seductive photo of herself wearing a barely there neon orange bikini. Based on the caption, the photo was taken when the blond bombshell was in Bali, Indonesia. The specific location of the photo appears to have been a resort called The Jungalow Bali, which is described as a “two bedroom, three-level boutique villa.”

It’s clear that the 23-year-old stunner really enjoyed her trip because she posted another photo from Bali on April 24.

“Even though you gave me a parasite, I still love you Bali,” she wrote in the Instagram caption.

In the comments sections, several of her fans shared infatuated praise for her physical beauty. But the comments likely pale in comparison to the direct messages that she gets from her admirers.

“I get a lot of Instagram DMs asking me to send them my used socks,” she said in an interview with Maxim Australia last year. Edwards appeared on the cover of the magazine in April of 2018.

Edwards also revealed one message that she’d found particularly offensive.

“The worst one I’ve received would have to be, ‘The boys and I discussed you are a nine out of 10. I’m the perfect one for you — with us together we could be the perfect 10.’ Literally word for word. As if!” she said.

But it looks like all of those hopeful suitors are out of luck. Husskie reports that Madi Edwards is currently dating Josh Carroll, who’s also a model.

Carroll and Edwards told Husskie that they met while they were both modeling at a runway show. But their first encounter wasn’t exactly “love at first sight” because Edwards had a boyfriend at the time. However, they ran into one another after she broke up with her ex and started dating shortly afterward.

Edwards revealed that the fact that they’re in the same industry helps their relationship to thrive. She said that her ex-boyfriends would get jealous when she’d have to take photos with male models. Edwards and Carroll even take photos of each other for their Instagram pages. Carroll is something of a social media star himself and boasts close to 400,000 followers.

“I shoot all his content and he shoots all mine,” Edwards said. “It’s a breeze!”

The interview serves to confirm the impression that they have an idyllic relationship. She said despite his handsome face, his best quality is his sense of humor, while he complimented her on the quality of her jokes as well. Their young love is clearly alive.