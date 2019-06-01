Crowd Chants ‘Impeach’ As Nancy Pelosi Promises More Investigations

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi spoke on Saturday at the California Democratic Party’s annual convention, The Hill reports.

The top Democrat discussed a number of pressing issues, focusing on President Donald Trump as well as Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation.

Pelosi, who has never called for impeachment despite over fifty House Democrats doing so, alleged that Mueller had “warned” the United States about the Russian “attack on our democracy.” Pelosi also accused President Trump of “welcoming” Russian meddling and then covering it up.

“Why won’t the president defend us from this attack? What is the president covering up?” she asked. “We must investigate the president’s welcoming of the assault on our democracy.”

The fact that Pelosi managed to — like many times before — accuse Donald Trump of being a Manchurian candidate, without calling for his impeachment or even using the word “impeach,” seemingly angered some members of the audience. As TheHill notes, first a single protester shouted “impeach!” then dozens, and then hundreds joined in, chanting the I-word Pelosi is refusing to utter.

Following the chant, echoing many of her previous statements, Pelosi argued that the situation the United States is currently in has nothing to do with partisanship, but everything to do with “patriotism,” and upholding the Constitution.

“This isn’t about politics, it isn’t about partisanship, Democrats versus Republicans, no. It’s about patriotism, it’s about the sanctity of the constitution and it’s about the future of our nation,” she said.

“We will go where the facts lead us. We will insist on the truth. We will build an ironclad case to act,” the House speaker added.

As TheHill notes, Pelosi discussed the prospect of impeachment a number of times since Robert Mueller’s impromptu press conference. On Thursday, she told late-night host Jimmy Kimmel that the Democrats need to build a compelling case in order to convince the GOP-controlled Senate to convict President Trump.

But that does not seem like a real possibility, given that only one Republican — Michigan Rep. Justin Amash — has called for impeachment. Furthermore, according to Gallup, around 90 percent of Republican voters approve of the job President Trump is doing.

As The Inquisitr reported, although she’s under intense pressure from Democratic lawmakers and the public alike, Pelosi has remained adamantly opposed to impeachment, consistently arguing that Congress needs to continue legislating and investigating before going down the route of impeachment.

Trump allies in Congress, like California Rep. Devin Nunes, have meanwhile gone on the offensive, attacking Robert Mueller and claiming that the Democrats had colluded with Russia in 2016.