Eating Blueberries Every Day Reduces Risk Of Heart Disease According To A New Study

Blueberries, regardless of health consequences, are the fruit of choice for many Americans. Happily, a new study that looked at the benefits of these richly colored berries, available in shades of blue and purple, concluded that health benefits abound. The investigation results, released in the June issue of The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition earlier this week, had the subject trending on Bing on Saturday.

A major part of the aforementioned study took place over a six-month period and included the participation of dozens of obese seniors, ages 50 to 75, all of whom had been previously diagnosed with metabolic syndrome. In other words, the human guinea pigs were all at high risk for heart disease.

The tests were varied in scope. While some participants received a placebo that looked and tasted like blueberries, others dined on the actual fruit which had been freeze-dried.

The results? The control group members who consumed the real blueberries noted a positive change in insulin resistance as well as in vascular function, among other important outcomes. In all, 15 percent of the more than 100 people who ended up taking part in the study from start to finish achieved a decrease in their risk for heart disease.

Beyond this recent study, others had already determined that blueberries offer a myriad of health benefits.

Healthline, which says this eatable is sometimes called a superfood, reports that blueberries are low in calories but high in nutrients. A cup of the food is said to amount to a mere 84 calories while at the same time gaining nutritional benefits.

Healthline also points out that blueberries, either fresh or frozen, rank as high antioxidant foods. They also are said to reduce DNA damage which could help protect against cancer and even aging. The knowledgable outlet also says these particular berries could lower blood pressure, that they may prevent heart disease, and that they are apt to improve memory and brain function, too.

Also via Healthline, blueberries, like cranberry juice, may be a big asset for those who suffer urinary tract infections or UTIs by preventing E. coli “from binding to the wall of your bladder.”

So, do a cup of blueberries a day keep the heart doctors away, as this revision of the old adage suggests? Many medical professionals think this is true. That said, no matter what, a measured dose of this feisty round fruit will likely lead to better health, if nothing else — and, handily, that message rhymes, too.