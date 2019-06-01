Britney Spears Looks Happy & Healthy During Bike Ride With Boyfriend Sam Asghari

Britney Spears is looking happy and healthy in her latest social media snapshot. On Saturday, she took to her Instagram account to share a photo of herself out for a bike ride with her boyfriend, Sam Asghari.

In the photo, the couple are seen riding their bikes in front of a gorgeous lake. The singer wore a pair of skimpy plaid shorts that flaunted her long, lean legs. She also rocked a white shirt with a purple hoodie over top.

Britney completed her look with some white socks and a pair of white sneakers. The singer’s long, blonde hair was pulled back into a ponytail behind her head. She also wore a full face of makeup for the outing, which included darkened eyebrows and thick lashes.

Spears added to her glam look by sporting a bronzed glow, pink blush, and a nude lip as she smiled happily with Asghari by her side.

Sam rocked an all-black ensemble, wearing a pair of dark shorts and a tight T-shirt, which showed off his muscular biceps. He added a black baseball cap and a pair of white sneakers to complete his sporty look. Both Britney and Sam looked happy in the Instagram photo.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Britney Spears recently revealed that she was in therapy following a stint at a mental health facility earlier this year.

The singer explained that she checked into the facility to deal with stressful situations in her life, such as her father Jamie Spears’ life-threatening health issues.

Following her release from treatment, sources told People Magazine that Britney was still dealing with a lot of mental health problems.

“Britney is dealing with debilitating emotional issues that need to be treated with medications. It’s like she isn’t in control over her emotions right now. Everything is very up and down,” an insider told the outlet.

The insider also claimed that Spears needs to be on medication in order to find balance in her life and emotions again and that her previous medications weren’t getting the job done any longer.

“Right now, she is very sluggish and down. Some days, she is a zombie. There is no life and definitely no passion in her. It’s very sad,” the source added.

However, Britney has been regularly posting to social media to let fans know that she is okay — she’s working on her fitness and health, and she’s got her boyfriend by her side.

