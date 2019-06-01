Mod Sun Question’s Ex-Girlfriend Bella Thorne’s Fidelity In New Interview

A month after their split, Bella Thorne and Mod Sun decided to toss civility out the window and begin sparring in a Twitter war after Sun joked about selling Thorne’s belongings during a TooFab interview, as The Inquisitr previously reported.

And the drama doesn’t appear to be stopping anytime soon. During an appearance on The Domenick Nati Show on Friday, TooFab reports that rapper Sun questioned the former Disney Channel star’s fidelity during their time together.

“I sure as hell was [faithful]. I’m not going to speak for her. You already saw that she be with someone the next day so you know how my head gonna head gonna be after I see that right? You know what I’m going to be thinking.”

Sun said that he didn’t look at another girl for the duration of dating Thorne, and suggests that he’s still not over her.

“… I’m still f–ked because I still think Bella is the hottest girl in the whole entire world so I don’t even know what the hell I’m gonna do.”

Despite his comments, Sun claims that infidelity wasn’t the reason that the pair broke up. He also said he was the one that ended the relationship, and criticized Thorne’s decision to immediately take to the internet to talk about their breakup publicly.

Bella Thorne and Mod Sun's breakup is getting super messy https://t.co/aF3D511l2K — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) May 31, 2019

Sun also refused to reveal the exact reason that he ended things with Thorne, but did say that he decided to call it quits due to a specific and “very, very public incident.”

In the TooFab interview, Sun acknowledged that the future is “unpredictable” but said that it’s unlikely that he and Thorne will get back together. He said that he is doing too well in the present to return to an old lifestyle.

“I wish there could be respect given to the fact that me and Bella really loved each other,” he said later in the interview.

Thorne is no stranger to attention and frequently shows herself off online to her 19.4 million Instagram followers. As The Inquisitr reported, Thorne’s now-removed May 26 Instagram update revealed two photos of the 21-year-old sitting outside on a seal statue wearing charcoal jeans to match a long-sleeved ribbed top.

The Midnight Sun actress also recently made an appearance in Steve Aoki’s racy and lesbian-themed “Do Not Disturb” video. During the video, which is NSFW and contains bath scenes and sexy lingerie in a motel-like setting, Thorne kisses Canadian YouTuber Gigi Gorgeous.