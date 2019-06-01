Karen Gillan Shares Fun ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Snapshots On Instagram

As her 5.1 million Instagram followers know, Karen Gillan is a huge fan of dropping teaser photos and behind-the-scenes snaps from both current and recent projects.

Two days ago, Karen shared an adorable snapshot of herself as Nebula and Chris Pratt as Peter Quill from Avengers: Endgame.

According to the caption, Quill was teaching the daughter of Thanos how to pout. In just 48 hours, Gillan’s followers were quick to flood the snapshot with over 700,000 likes and nearly 1,300 comments.

On Sunday, the 31-year-old actress took to her Instagram profile to share a delicious photo of herself sitting at a table surrounded by her fellow cast members of Avengers: Endgame as they enjoyed a meal together. According to Gillan’s caption, the actors and actresses were enjoying Chinese takeout.

Published to her profile just shy of a week ago, the yummy photo has accumulated just shy of 600,000 likes and nearly 1,700 comments.

Some of her followers opted to pay tribute to the members of the cast who had characters that died in Avengers: Endgame in the comments. Some jested about how out-of-place her blue character looked at the dining table. There were even a few more inquisitive comments that questioned what it was like to interact with her fellow cast members when they were on the set, but not in character.

“I can’t imagine that experience ever being other than a bit weird. Do you get used to it? Do you find yourself talking to the characters rather than the actors? Is it hard to be yourself when you’re in full costume and makeup?” one follower penned in the comments.

Naturally, there were also a few of Karen’s fans who stuck to complimenting her looks and skills as an actress.

This fun Avengers-themed photo wasn’t the only snapshot Gillan shared with her Instagram followers on Sunday, as the actress also took the time to share a more candid photo of herself in a stunning, crisp white pantsuit.

The actress appears to have been walking down the street in a hurry, as her gaze was focused on the ground in front of her. She paired the snow-white ensemble with a bright red lip, rosy cheeks, and a matching white manicure to tie the look together.

As usual, Karen’s fans didn’t disappoint. They left their usual montage of praise and fawning on the post, though there were a few comical gems popped into the normal mix of emoji and “we love you” style comments.

One user jested, “I assume you didn’t eat spaghetti on this day.”