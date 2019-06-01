Farrah Abraham’s Nude Cowgirl Picture Launches ‘Backdoor’ Backlash, Fans Only ‘Here’ For The Comments

Farrah Abraham has just turned 28-years-old. The Teen Mom OG star celebrated her birthday on May 31 by going fully nude on Instagram with her oiled and very naked body accessorized with nothing but cowboy boots and a hat. While Farrah appeared in a celebratory mood, it would appear that viewers of the eye-popping snap haven’t been so positive.

Over 4,000 comments have been left to Farrah’s Instagram picture. While a small number of users threw the Nebraska-born star some compliments, an overwhelming number slammed the star seemingly for just about everything. Given that Abraham’s raunchy image is frequently the source of backlash, some individuals even pointed out that they were only looking at the post to see the comments.

“Anyone else only come here for the comments?” one wrote.

The comment received over 3,500 likes.

“Waiting for the comments like,” was another popular response.

A fan appearing to be named Anthony couldn’t seem to stop themselves from making a reference to Farrah’s internet-circulated sex tapes. Their comment received over 900 likes.

“Looks like the Backdoor is open again…” they wrote.

“It never closed,” one user replied.

As E Online reported last year, Abraham was “slut-shamed” after appearing in an adult video with porn star James Deen. The mother of one said that her intentions at the age of 21 wasn’t explicitly to pursue a career in the adult industry as Cosmopolitan reported in March of this year. However, Farrah has “quit” Teen Mom OG to focus on the same industry.

Backlash to Farrah’s birthday snap saw many users slam the star on account of posting sexually provocative images as a mother. One fan found it saddening that Farrah’s daughter Sophia follows her on Instagram. Many others questioned how the 10-year-old would be reacting if she were to see the photo.

“That’s just sad I can’t believe that you are giving your daughter such an example…” one concerned user wrote.

While Farrah’s brazen updates don’t quite follow the wholesome family image portrayed by former co-stars such as Maci Bookout and Catelynn Lowell, they aren’t exclusively sexual. Sophia does appear on her mother’s feed and she also appears to be loved.

It has, however, reached the point where hateful comments left to Farrah’s posts have taken on a cyber-bullying approach. Clearly, for some fans, tuning in just to see the comments is a form of entertainment.

Farrah has 2.2 million followers. She is not followed by any Teen Mom 2 or Teen Mom OG cast members. She is, however, followed by rapper Chanel West Coast and her 10-year-old daughter Sophia.