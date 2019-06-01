Kate Beckinsale Lets It All Hang Out In Skimpy Crop Top In Hollywood

Kate Beckinsale was dressed to impress on Friday night when she headed out on the town in Hollywood with some friends.

According to The Daily Mail, Beckinsale was photographed by paparazzi as she partied at the Blind Dragon club in West Hollywood. The actress stepped out wearing a teeny-tiny strapless, black crop top that flaunted her flat tummy and toned abs, as well as showed off her ample cleavage.

Kate paired the skimpy top with some skintight black leggings and added a long black and white sweater over top. Beckinsale had her long, brown hair pulled up into a messy ponytail at the base of her head, and had her strands styled in soft curls that fell down her back.

The actress also donned a full face of makeup for the outing, which included darkened eyebrows and a bronzed glow. She added to her glam look with pink blush, shimmering highlighter on her face, and a light berry color on her plump lips.

Hollywood Life reports that before heading out to party at the nightclub, Kate took to her Instagram account to give fans a peek at her skimpy outfit.

In the photos, Beckinsale is seen snuggling up to her friend as she strikes some seductive poses.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kate Beckinsale’s nightclub outing comes just weeks after it was announced that she and her boyfriend, Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson, had called it quits on their short-lived romance.

Us Weekly sources claim that Beckinsale and Davidson decided to end their relationship, but have remained friends following their break up.

Loading...

“Pete and Kate have pumped the brakes on their relationship. They are still spending time together but it’s less serious: more friendly of a vibe and less romantic,” an insider told the outlet.

Interest in the relationship had been high among fans, who watched Pete fall hard for singer Ariana Grande and even get engaged after just a few weeks of dating, only to end the engagement a few months later.

“I’m surprised by the interest [in my dating life],” Beckinsale recently told the Los Angeles Times. “I’ve never been in this position before — never dated anybody who comes with their own bag of mischief. It’s all quite shocking, and something to get used to,” she added of her former relationship in the spotlight.

Fans can see more of Kate Beckinsale’s life by following the actress on Instagram.