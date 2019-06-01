Plus-Size Model Denise Bidot Flaunts Voluptuous Curves In See-Through Green Bikini

Denise Bidot knows how to bring the heat to Instagram. On Saturday, the gorgeous plus-size model sent temperatures soaring on social media with a sizzling bikini shot, one that left many of her fans wanting more.

Known for her efforts to promote body positivity, the Latina-Arab beauty often showcases her bountiful curves in skin-baring snaps; all in a bid to empower women and help build up their confidence about their self-image. As Instagram users who follow the celebrated model know all too well, her feed regularly contains torrid lingerie photos and sun-kissed bikini snaps.

The last couple of days have been no exception. As soon as the weekend rolled around, Denise took to the popular social media platform to treat her vast base of admirers to a steamy bikini photo. The snapshot in question saw Denise pour her voluptuous figure into a clinging two-piece, a sheer design in an eye-catching emerald green color.

The 31-year-old stunner, who will be celebrating her 32nd birthday next week, on June 13, flaunted her hourglass figure in the revealing ensemble, which featured sexy mesh inserts in both the bikini top and the bikini bottoms. Photographed against the backdrop of lavish vegetation, Denise put her daring swimsuit to good use, taking a dip in the shallow, crystal clear water of a sumptuous-looking pool.

Denise put her buxom curves on full display in the dangerously low-cut bikini top, flashing a massive amount of cleavage in the skimpy piece. Her top boasted a very plunging neckline and thin, spaghetti straps that flattered her décolletage area. Meanwhile, her high-cut bikini bottoms hugged her curvy hips, drawing all of the attention toward her narrow waistline and strong thighs.

The Miami native cut a very seductive figure in the sweltering photo. Posing with her legs slightly spread apart, Denise rested one hand on her head as she closed her eyes and puckered her lips in a provocative way.

The sexy pic comes just one day after the stunning model showed off her curvaceous frame in another green bikini. On Friday, the ravishing mother slipped into a strapless neon green two-piece, one sporting a saucy snakeskin pattern.

Denise proudly showcased her shapely figure in the curve-clinging bikini. Rocking a pair of trendy sunglasses, the fabulous model took a dip in the pool, posing for a trio of photos that she later shared with her 637,000 Instagram followers.

Denise completely slayed the wet-hair look in the sun-drenched snaps. Putting her busty assets front and center, the curvy model posed with her pal, Jason Ikeler, the Senior Director of Video for Hearst Magazines.

According to her geotags, all of the photos – including today’s gem – were taken at the luxurious Hotel Xcaret, on the famous Playa del Carmen in Mexico. As she noted in the caption of both posts, the dark-haired beauty, who is of Puerto Rican and Kuwaiti descent, jetted to the luxury location to attend her friend Jason’s wedding. Moreover, Denise tagged famous plus-size model Tess Holiday as the photographer for today’s post, suggesting that the swanky hotel has been taken by storm by more than one gorgeous model.