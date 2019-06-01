Megan Fox’s Doppelganger, Claudia Alende, Commands Attention In Racy Instagram Snapshots

Brazilian model Claudia Alende – who rose to fame on social media thanks in part to her uncanny resemblance to actress Megan Fox – sent the hearts of her 9.7 million Instagram followers racing this week as she’s taken to her account five different times to command attention in various ensembles.

Just 24 hours ago, Claudia shared a steamy snapshot of herself rocking an animal-print two-piece ensemble featuring a skirt and an off-the-shoulder undersized top that called her bust to spill out of the top and the bottom.

Two days ago, Claudia sent her followers into a frenzy when she shared a racy snapshot of herself draped over a large inflatable burger as she rocked a barely-there black string bikini that left little to the imagination.

The day before that, Alende rocked an attention-grabbing outfit that rode the line between clubwear and athleisure. The candy apple red outfit from the Pretty Little Thing website features an off the shoulder, lace-up crop top, and a pair of super high waisted matching bike shorts.

The lace-up top showed off the model’s flawless shoulders and an ample amount of cleavage without being overly revealing. The form-fitting shorts showed off her vivacious curves and fit derriere. Tasteful and sultry, Alende’s post certainly racked up traffic as it pulled in just shy of 100,000 views and nearly 2,000 comments.

Judging by the comments, the model’s sexy photo was well-received by her fans.

Three days prior to posting the candy apple snapshot, the 25-year-old model flaunted her curves in an equally flattering vibrant yellow minidress with a cutout across the midriff that caused her bust to spill out of the bottom when she leaned the wrong way.

In the love department, things still appear to be going great with Claudia and her boyfriend of over a decade, Michel Grasiani. He recently shared an intimate shot of himself with Alende cozied up on his shoulder. The lovebirds appeared to be enjoying a drink while soaking up a little sun together.

Clearly comfortable sporting a more natural look when she’s with Michel, Claudia wore significantly less makeup and kept things simple with a sleek, straight, center part hairstyle. The Megan Fox doppelganger used a peach-colored hair clip to keep loose strands of her jet-black tresses from falling into her face.

Claudia showed off her phenomenal physique in a high-waisted black bikini bottom and brown swim top. The whole ensemble was very ’90s but came off as very form flattering and classy.

In addition to being a model and a very popular social media influencer, Claudia is also working on her music career. The fledgling artist recently released her first single, Scared to Be Alone, which is currently available for streaming and download from several different music platforms.