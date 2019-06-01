Noah Cyrus Goes Topless In Front of Window On Instagram

Noah Cyrus certainly isn’t shy about showing off her famous figure on social media. The singer, who is the younger sister of Miley Cyrus, left little to the imagination in her latest post.

On Friday, Noah took to her Instagram account to share a brand new, racy photo with her followers. In the sexy snapshot, the singer is seen going completely topless and wearing nothing but a pair of white lace panties as she stands in front of a large window with her right hand in the air.

Noah bares it all as she poses seductively while looking out of the window, where seemingly anyone could see her. The photo has star emoji placed over Cyrus’ bare breasts and shows off her curvy backside as well as her long, lean legs.

Her shoulder length, dark hair is parted to the side and styled in straight strands that fall over her neck. She wears a pair of silver earrings, a bracelet, and a ring, and dramatic eye makeup for the photograph.

Bags and boxes can be seen sitting around the area where Noah is posing, and an ornate building can be seen peeking through the window where she stands topless in her skimpy, see-through panties.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Noah Cyrus has been posting a lot of racy photos of herself to social media lately, as it seems to run in the family. Noah’s big sister, Miley Cyrus, also likes to pose seductively on Instagram, but Noah doesn’t want to be compared to her famous sibling, or her country music star dad, Billy Ray.

“It drives me f*****g nuts, but like, I mean, what are you going to do? It’s the reason I talk to a therapist three times a week, I swear. It’s crazy. It’s just like, it’s annoying whenever you put your hard work into something and people don’t recognize it for what it is,” Noah told Billboard last year, in regards to constantly being asked about her father and/or sister during interviews.

Loading...

Recently, Noah also opened up about her battle with mental illness and depression, despite critics speaking out against her comments.

“I was telling the truth about myself. I was telling people how I really feel and how I really am, and the reaction from them was, ‘Yeah, me too.’ And that’s what I wanted, for us to be able to talk about it,” Noah said.

Fans can see more of Noah Cyrus by following the singer on Instagram.