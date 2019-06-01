Shelby Tribble & Chloe Meadows Don Skintight Dresses While Attending Spice Girls Concert

The 'TOWIE' stars channeled their inner Posh Spice as they dressed to impress for the concert.

Despite having just wrapped the latest season of The Only Way is Essex, Shelby Tribble and Chloe Meadows are not taking a break from the limelight. The glamorous twosome hit the town together earlier this week to attend the recent Spice Girls concert in Manchester, United Kingdom.

The pair took the opportunity to celebrate their “girl power” and pay homage to the ever-chic Posh Spice (or Victoria Beckham as she’s known today) by taking to the streets in skintight lycra bandeau-style bodycon dresses in the style of the ’90s.

Before heading to the concert venue, the girls opted to start off the night with cocktails at the Menagerie bar in Manchester. In photos obtained and published by The Daily Mail, the girls stopped to pose for a few stunning photos in a bathtub filled with candy-colored balls inside the nightclub.

The publication also released photos of each of the girls individually taken in front of the Etihad Stadium prior to the show. Both of the ladies opted for a super Posh look in stunning little black dresses that really channeled a mid-20s Beckham. While both dressed looked similar, they did have some minute variations.

Shelby opted to show off more than a little skin in her mini bandeau bodycon. The tube dress had an extremely low neckline which drew attention to her shoulders and showed off an ample amount of cleavage. Judging by where the fit of the dress lands on the chest, there was likely some double-sided tape involved in the creation of this look.

Shelby’s dress featured a flattering and subtle ruching detail along the abdomen and ended with the hem high on the upper thigh. The dress flattered her curves and made her the picture of sophistication. She paired the dress with a silver bracelet, a cream-colored blazer, and a pair of gold-colored studded heels. The reality bombshell wore her dark chestnut tresses down and around her face in loose waves and opted for a simple, elegant makeup look.

Chloe also took the opportunity to rock a Posh-inspired look, though she opted to style herself a bit differently. The busty blonde also chose a black mini dress with a flattering ruched detail, but her dress landed several inches higher on the chest area. Still putting on a bit of a busty display, she appeared more covered and less likely to be the victim of a wardrobe malfunction.

The reality diva pulled her look together with a stunning slim Gucci belt, a large button trenchcoat, snakeskin heels, and a black leather mini-bag. Her blond tresses were also worn loose and wavy.

The duo danced the night away and stopped to post a few snapshots on their social media profiles.